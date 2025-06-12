National

A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  

A rundown to all the major plane crashes which shook the country

Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Photo: Ajit Solanki
info_icon

1. Air India Flight 171 

 Date: June 12, 2025 

 Aircraft: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner 

 Fatalities: All 242 onboard 

 Cause: Crashed less than a minute after takeoff from Ahmedabad. Investigation is ongoing, but initial reports suggest a fatal loss of control shortly after rotation. 

info_icon

2. Air India Express Flight 1344 

 Date: August 7, 2020 

 Aircraft: Boeing 737-800 

 Fatalities: 21 onboard, over 110 injured 

Cause: The aircraft overshot the runway at Kozhikode (a tabletop airport) during heavy rain. Pilots attempted multiple landings before skidding off the runway and crashing down a slope. 

info_icon

3. Air India Express Flight 812 

 Date: May 22, 2010 

Aircraft: Boeing 737-800 

Fatalities: 158 (only 8 survivors) 

Cause: The plane overshot the runway at Mangalore due to an unstabilized approach. Despite warnings, the captain continued the landing, leading to the crash. 

info_icon

4. Alliance Air Flight 7412 

 Date: July 17, 2000 

 Aircraft: Boeing 737-200 

 Fatalities: 55 onboard and 5 people on the ground 

Cause: The aircraft stalled during approach to Patna Airport. The pilot attempted a go-around but failed to recover from the stall. 

info_icon

5. Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision 

 Date: November 12, 1996 

 Aircraft: Saudia Boeing 747 and Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76 

 Fatalities: 349 (no survivors) 

Cause: A mid-air collision near Delhi caused by the Kazakhstan flight descending below assigned altitude. Contributing factors included language barriers, ATC issues, and absence of collision-avoidance systems. 

info_icon

6. Indian Airlines Flight 113 

Date: October 19, 1988 

Aircraft: Boeing 737-2A8 

Fatalities: 130 of 135 onboard 

Cause: Crashed during approach to Ahmedabad Airport in dense fog. Pilot error and poor visibility were the main causes. 

info_icon

7. Indian Airlines Flight 605 

 Date: February 14, 1990 

 Aircraft: Airbus A320 

 Fatalities: 92 of 146 onboard 

Cause: Crashed on approach to Bangalore due to misinterpretation of flight instruments and improper descent profile by the flight crew. 

8. Air India Flight 855 

 Date: January 1, 1978 

 Aircraft: Boeing 747-237B 

 Fatalities: All 213 onboard 

Cause: Crashed into the Arabian Sea just after take-off from Bombay. Spatial disorientation and possible instrument failure led to pilot misjudgement and loss of control. 

9. Indian Airlines Flight 440 

 Date: May 31, 1973 

 Aircraft: Boeing 737 or Fokker F27 (varies by record) 

Fatalities: 48 (17 survived) 

 Cause: Crashed during approach to Delhi’s Palam Airport due to pilot error in poor weather conditions. 

10. Air India Flight 403 (Two Incidents) 

 First Incident: October 12, 1976 

 Aircraft: Boeing 747 

 Fatalities: 95 

 Cause: In-flight engine fire during approach to Bombay. 

11. Second Incident: April 26, 1982 

 Aircraft: Boeing 707 

 Fatalities: 17 

Cause: Encountered wind shear due to a microburst while landing in Bombay. 

