A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  

1. Air India Flight 171
Date: June 12, 2025
Aircraft: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
Fatalities: All 242 onboard
Cause: Crashed less than a minute after takeoff from Ahmedabad. Investigation is ongoing, but initial reports suggest a fatal loss of control shortly after rotation.
2. Air India Express Flight 1344
Date: August 7, 2020
Aircraft: Boeing 737-800
Fatalities: 21 onboard, over 110 injured
Cause: The aircraft overshot the runway at Kozhikode (a tabletop airport) during heavy rain. Pilots attempted multiple landings before skidding off the runway and crashing down a slope.
3. Air India Express Flight 812
Date: May 22, 2010
Aircraft: Boeing 737-800
Fatalities: 158 (only 8 survivors)
Cause: The plane overshot the runway at Mangalore due to an unstabilized approach. Despite warnings, the captain continued the landing, leading to the crash.
4. Alliance Air Flight 7412
Date: July 17, 2000
Aircraft: Boeing 737-200
Fatalities: 55 onboard and 5 people on the ground
Cause: The aircraft stalled during approach to Patna Airport. The pilot attempted a go-around but failed to recover from the stall.
5. Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision
Date: November 12, 1996
Aircraft: Saudia Boeing 747 and Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76
Fatalities: 349 (no survivors)
Cause: A mid-air collision near Delhi caused by the Kazakhstan flight descending below assigned altitude. Contributing factors included language barriers, ATC issues, and absence of collision-avoidance systems.
6. Indian Airlines Flight 113
Date: October 19, 1988
Aircraft: Boeing 737-2A8
Fatalities: 130 of 135 onboard
Cause: Crashed during approach to Ahmedabad Airport in dense fog. Pilot error and poor visibility were the main causes.
7. Indian Airlines Flight 605
Date: February 14, 1990
Aircraft: Airbus A320
Fatalities: 92 of 146 onboard
Cause: Crashed on approach to Bangalore due to misinterpretation of flight instruments and improper descent profile by the flight crew.
8. Air India Flight 855
Date: January 1, 1978
Aircraft: Boeing 747-237B
Fatalities: All 213 onboard
Cause: Crashed into the Arabian Sea just after take-off from Bombay. Spatial disorientation and possible instrument failure led to pilot misjudgement and loss of control.
9. Indian Airlines Flight 440
Date: May 31, 1973
Aircraft: Boeing 737 or Fokker F27 (varies by record)
Fatalities: 48 (17 survived)
Cause: Crashed during approach to Delhi’s Palam Airport due to pilot error in poor weather conditions.
10. Air India Flight 403 (Two Incidents)
First Incident: October 12, 1976
Aircraft: Boeing 747
Fatalities: 95
Cause: In-flight engine fire during approach to Bombay.
11. Second Incident: April 26, 1982
Aircraft: Boeing 707
Fatalities: 17
Cause: Encountered wind shear due to a microburst while landing in Bombay.