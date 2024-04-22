Ghazipur Landfill Fire Rages On; BJP Accuses AAP Government Of 'Criminal Negligence' | Top Points

The Ghazipur landfill fire continues to rage on, efforts are underway to control and douse it. The fire, which broke out on Sunday evening, has also triggered a blame game between the BJP and Delhi’s AAP Government.
As per initial reports, the fire broke out due to the presence of ‘toxic gases’ in the landfill. 12 hours after it broke out, the fire is yet to be doused. As the Ghazipur fire rages on, Bharatiya Janta Party accused the AAP government of "criminal negligence".
Ghazipur Fire Continues To Rage | Latest Updates
The fire broke out at 6 PM on Sunday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Fire Service SO Naresh Kumar stated that the fire was caused due to gas produced in the dumping ground.
Residents near the landfill have complained of breathing issues and irritation in the throat due to the ongoing fire and toxic gases in the landfill.
As of now, no casualties due to the fire have been reported. As per the latest inputs, around 10 fire engines are present to try and douse the fire.
Following the fire, a political blame game started between the BJP and the AAP Government.
BJP Leader Kapil Mishra took to social media platform X and stated that the Ghazipur landfill fire is as "poisonous as Kejriwal's lies".
"A huge fire has broken out at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill. Toxic smoke is floating in the air. Fraud Arvind Kejriwal fought the MCD elections by showing the photo of this Ghazipur landfill. This smoke is as poisonous as Kejriwal's lies and is endless," stated Mishra.
The BJP further alleged that the jailed Delhi CM had promised to clear out this landfill by December 31, 2023. BJP also alleged that the height of the Ghazipur landfill has increased since 2019, when it was 65 metres tall, which is eight metres short of the Qutub Minar.
MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi has stated that fire tenders and excavators are working on the spot to bring the fire under control and douse it.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)