National

Ghazipur Landfill Fire Rages On; BJP Accuses AAP Government Of 'Criminal Negligence' | Top Points

As per initial reports, the fire broke out due to the presence of ‘toxic gases’ in the landfill. 12 hours after it broke out, the fire is yet to be doused.

Advertisement

PTI%20
Ghazipur Landfill Fire Rages On; Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Ghazipur landfill fire continues to rage on, efforts are underway to control and douse it. The fire, which broke out on Sunday evening, has also triggered a blame game between the BJP and Delhi’s AAP Government.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out due to the presence of ‘toxic gases’ in the landfill. 12 hours after it broke out, the fire is yet to be doused. As the Ghazipur fire rages on, Bharatiya Janta Party accused the AAP government of "criminal negligence".

Ghazipur Fire Continues To Rage | Latest Updates

The fire broke out at 6 PM on Sunday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Fire Service SO Naresh Kumar stated that the fire was caused due to gas produced in the dumping ground.

Advertisement

Residents near the landfill have complained of breathing issues and irritation in the throat due to the ongoing fire and toxic gases in the landfill.

As of now, no casualties due to the fire have been reported. As per the latest inputs, around 10 fire engines are present to try and douse the fire.

Following the fire, a political blame game started between the BJP and the AAP Government.

BJP Leader Kapil Mishra took to social media platform X and stated that the Ghazipur landfill fire is as "poisonous as Kejriwal's lies".

"A huge fire has broken out at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill. Toxic smoke is floating in the air. Fraud Arvind Kejriwal fought the MCD elections by showing the photo of this Ghazipur landfill. This smoke is as poisonous as Kejriwal's lies and is endless," stated Mishra.

Advertisement

The BJP further alleged that the jailed Delhi CM had promised to clear out this landfill by December 31, 2023. BJP also alleged that the height of the Ghazipur landfill has increased since 2019, when it was 65 metres tall, which is eight metres short of the Qutub Minar.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi has stated that fire tenders and excavators are working on the spot to bring the fire under control and douse it.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Repolling In 11 Booths In Manipur Begins
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami