Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s House In Shambles At Ramuapur Khurd Village In Uttar Pradesh

UP Election 2022: The house in which former PM and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee lived, and oversaw his election campaign from starting in 1957, lies in tatters, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ramuapur Khurd village, with locals lamenting ‘no one’ cares about it.

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s House In Shambles At Ramuapur Khurd Village In Uttar Pradesh
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 3:02 pm

For a village which was once home to a former prime minister and which is slated to vote in a keenly contested Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in just two days, Ramuapur Khurd appears quite calm, with not much political activity being seen.

The house in which BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee lived, and oversaw his election campaign from starting in 1957, lies in tatters, with locals lamenting “no one” thinks about it.

The village falls under the Utraula assembly constituency which goes to polls on March 3. Locals say it awaits someone to take genuine note of its Vajpayee connection. 

Related stories

Dalit, MBC Votes: Can BJP Benefit From The New Social Engineering In Uttar Pradesh?

In Uttar Pradesh’s Mau, It's Contest Between A Loyal Son And An Angry Brother

Seven Booked For Raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans In Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj

Some leaders, even though they are aware that it’s Vajpayee’s village, evaded a media question about what they could do for it.

Locals said they want this home to be converted into a memorial for the former BJP stalwart.

“Vajpayee ji used to stay here and run his campaign from this place. He successfully contested the 1957 and 1967 elections from here… in between he lost the 1962 elections,” says Ashok Pandey, whose ancestors owned the house in which the former PM used to live.

Pandey, who is the 'Pradhan' (village head) of Ramuapur Khurd village, says he was a small child then and does not have much memories left of that time. 

“My father Anand Swarup Pandey, who is now 75, tells us the tales of that era and the manner of the campaigning,” he said.

“Vajpayee ji used to sit with his friends and supporters and talk about taking ‘Delhi ki gaddi which he ultimately did to became PM.”

The village, which has over 550-600 voters, has witnessed those days when there were no modern vehicle to commute and Vajpayee used a jeep during his campaigning, he said.

The house now lies in tatters now and no one stays there. 

Pandey said they have left the house unused to preserve its sanctity as it is associated with the memories of Vajpayee.

“The ruins are there. You can see. We would welcome, if someone thinks about it and makes a memorial here for Atalji," he said.

Asked if any local politician or anyone comes here or asks about this place, Pandey said, "No one."

“Except you (media) all no one ever asked about it. No one thinks about it. Atalji, who went to parliament for the first time from here and became a PM later, his connection with this place needs to be highlighted,” he said.

Villagers here beam with pride when they are asked about the village’s association with the former prime minister, but the younger generation does not have any memory.

“I was not even not born then. My father also does not much as he was too small then. We only know that he (Vajpayee) used to live here and ran his campaign from here," said Pappu, a local.

Abdul Haq, a resident of Utraula, said the place could have been developed into a memorial, but it is neglected as local politicians appear disinterested.

The BJP has repeated Ram Pratap Verma alias Shashikhant from the assembly constituency, while the Samajwadi Party has given ticket to Hasib Khan.

The Congress has nominated Dhirendra Pratap SIngh alias Dhiru.
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Atal Bihari Vajpayee Former Prime Minister Of India BJP Ramuapur Khurd Balrampur Congress Samajwadi Party
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I Created My Own Business: BharatPe Co-founder Shashvat Nakrani

I Created My Own Business: BharatPe Co-founder Shashvat Nakrani

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity