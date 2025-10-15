Former Goa CM and Minister Ravi Naik Passes Away at 79

The veteran leader suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Ponda; leaders across parties paid tributes to his decades-long public service.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ravi Naik Passes Away at 79
Ravi Naik Passes Away at 79 Photo: X@INCGoa
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ravi Naik, 79, former CM of Goa, died after cardiac arrest in Ponda.

  • Served as CM twice and was a seven-time MLA across MGP, Congress, and BJP.

  • PM Modi and CM Sawant paid tributes, calling him a dedicated public servant.

Ravi Naik, the former chief minister and minister of agriculture for Goa, passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack.

According to PTI, Naik, 79, went into cardiac arrest in his birthplace, which is 30 kilometres from Panaji.  After being taken to a private hospital in Ponda town, he was pronounced dead around one in the morning.

His wife, two kids, a daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren survive him.  The final ceremonies would take place on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Thousands of people gathered to honour the leader at his home in Khadpabandh, Ponda, where his lifeless remains were taken.

Paying tributes to Naik, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said his leadership, humility and contribution to the public welfare will always be remembered.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of our senior leader and Cabinet Minister Shri Ravi Naik Ji. A stalwart of Goan politics, his decades of dedicated service as Chief Minister and Minister across key portfolios have left an indelible mark on the state’s Governance and people.”

“His leadership, humility and contribution to public welfare will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti," Sawant wrote on X.

Related Content
Related Content

Naik served as a candidate for the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and the BJP, and was elected as an MLA seven times (six times from the Ponda assembly constituency and once from the Marcaim assembly constituency).

On an MGP ticket, he was elected to the state legislative assembly for the first time in 1984 from the Ponda constituency. He also successfully ran for the party's seat in the Marcaim assembly constituency in 1989.

On the Congress ticket, Naik was elected repeatedly from the Ponda assembly constituency in 1999, 2002, 2007, and 2017, and again on the BJP ticket in 2022.

Naik served as the coastal state's chief minister twice. The first time, from January 1991 until May 1993, he led a Progressive Democratic Front coalition government.

He became Goa's chief minister with the shortest tenure in 1994.  From April 2 to April 8 of that year, he was in office for a mere six days.

As a Congress candidate, Naik also served as a member of parliament from North Goa in 1998.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Goa Minister Ravi Naik and said that he will be remembered as an "experienced administrator".

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ravi Naik Ji, Minister in the Goa Government. He will be remembered as an experienced administrator and dedicated public servant who enriched Goa's development trajectory," Modi said in a post on X.

"He was particularly passionate about empowering the downtrodden and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Hunt For Wickets; RSA 269 & 128/5 (41.3)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Pradyun Saikia Powers Assam With Stylish Fifty

  3. Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: JPN Take On QAT

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Lahore Today?

  5. Ranji Trophy Elite 2025-26 Round One Group A Live Streaming: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Mahagathbandhan May Announce Seat-Sharing Arrangement For Bihar By Wednesday Morning: Cong Leader

  4. HAM Fields Six Candidates in Bihar Polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Bolsters NDA Front

  5. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  2. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  3. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  3. 20 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

  4. De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Navigates Love And Complex Family Dynamics; Locks Horns With R Madhavan

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Hunt For Wickets; RSA 269 & 128/5 (41.3)

  6. US-India Expert Ashley Tellis Arrested For Retaining Classified Documents Amid China Links Investigation

  7. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  8. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir