Trump Praises India, Hails Modi As World Leaders Gather For Gaza Peace Summit

Addressing a gathering of world leaders convened after the recent Israel–Hamas ceasefire, Trump said India “has done a fantastic job” and expressed optimism about improving ties between India and Pakistan, stating, “I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together.”

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump Gaza
The summit, attended by over 20 countries, aims to consolidate the ceasefire, facilitate ongoing hostage and prisoner exchanges, and outline a long-term plan for Gaza’s reconstruction and governance. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • US President Donald Trump praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gaza peace summit in Egypt, calling India “a great country” and Modi “a very good friend.”

  • Trump expressed hope that India and Pakistan would “live very nicely together,” signaling optimism about regional stability.

  • The summit, attended by leaders from over 20 nations, focuses on consolidating the Israel–Hamas ceasefire and planning Gaza’s reconstruction and future governance.

US President Donald Trump lauded India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Gaza peace summit in Egypt, calling India “a great country” and describing Modi as “a very good friend of mine at the top.”

Addressing a gathering of world leaders convened after the recent Israel–Hamas ceasefire, Trump said India “has done a fantastic job” and expressed optimism about improving ties between India and Pakistan, stating, “I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together.”

The summit, attended by over 20 countries, aims to consolidate the ceasefire, facilitate ongoing hostage and prisoner exchanges, and outline a long-term plan for Gaza’s reconstruction and governance. Trump’s remarks also reflect his attempt to project himself as a mediator for peace in the Middle East while strengthening ties with key global players like India.

The ceasefire, which took effect last week, brought an end to a devastating war that began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale assault on Israel. The ensuing Israeli military campaign left much of Gaza in ruins and claimed more than 67,000 Palestinian lives, sparking widespread humanitarian distress and global calls for peace.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, global reactions to the ceasefire remain cautiously optimistic. German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said Berlin may reconsider its arms export restrictions to Israel, while Iran has declined to attend the upcoming peace conference, underscoring persistent regional tensions.

Despite the breakthrough, analysts warn that sustaining the truce will require continued international oversight, disarmament efforts in Gaza, and substantial humanitarian and economic rebuilding to prevent a relapse into violence.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Keep IND On Track For Win

  2. ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six Points System Explained

  3. T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifiers Super Six: Five Star Lamichhane Keeps Nepal Perfect

  4. Pat Cummins Injury Update: Will Australia Captain Play Ashes Opener? Here's What He Said

  5. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Future: Ravi Shastri Feels Duo's 2027 World Cup Chances Hinge On 'Form, Fitness, Hunger'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

  3. Day In Pics: October 13, 2025

  4. Uttarakhand Abolishes Madrasa Education Board

  5. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  2. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  3. Trump Hails Gaza Ceasefire As ‘Dawn of a New Middle East’ in Knesset Address

  4. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  5. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script