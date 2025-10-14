Trump Praises India, Hails Modi As World Leaders Gather For Gaza Peace Summit

US President Donald Trump praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gaza peace summit in Egypt, calling India “a great country” and Modi “a very good friend.”
Trump expressed hope that India and Pakistan would “live very nicely together,” signaling optimism about regional stability.
The summit, attended by leaders from over 20 nations, focuses on consolidating the Israel–Hamas ceasefire and planning Gaza’s reconstruction and future governance.
US President Donald Trump lauded India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Gaza peace summit in Egypt, calling India “a great country” and describing Modi as “a very good friend of mine at the top.”
Addressing a gathering of world leaders convened after the recent Israel–Hamas ceasefire, Trump said India “has done a fantastic job” and expressed optimism about improving ties between India and Pakistan, stating, “I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together.”
The summit, attended by over 20 countries, aims to consolidate the ceasefire, facilitate ongoing hostage and prisoner exchanges, and outline a long-term plan for Gaza’s reconstruction and governance. Trump’s remarks also reflect his attempt to project himself as a mediator for peace in the Middle East while strengthening ties with key global players like India.
The ceasefire, which took effect last week, brought an end to a devastating war that began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale assault on Israel. The ensuing Israeli military campaign left much of Gaza in ruins and claimed more than 67,000 Palestinian lives, sparking widespread humanitarian distress and global calls for peace.
Meanwhile, global reactions to the ceasefire remain cautiously optimistic. German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said Berlin may reconsider its arms export restrictions to Israel, while Iran has declined to attend the upcoming peace conference, underscoring persistent regional tensions.
Despite the breakthrough, analysts warn that sustaining the truce will require continued international oversight, disarmament efforts in Gaza, and substantial humanitarian and economic rebuilding to prevent a relapse into violence.