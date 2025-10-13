All remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been freed and returned to Israel, marking a major milestone in the implementation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that ended nearly two years of conflict.
Israeli military officials confirmed that a final group of 13 hostages was escorted across the Gaza border on Sunday evening, following the release of seven others earlier in the day. Families of the freed captives gathered at hospitals across southern Israel to reunite with their loved ones after more than 24 months of captivity.
As part of the same agreement, Israel is set to release 1,718 Palestinian detainees, including 250 serving life sentences, in the first phase of the prisoner exchange. The swap is being coordinated under international supervision to ensure safe transfers on both sides.
The ceasefire, which took effect last week, brought an end to a devastating war that began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale assault on Israel. The ensuing Israeli military campaign left much of Gaza in ruins and claimed more than 67,000 Palestinian lives, sparking widespread humanitarian distress and global calls for peace.
US President Donald Trump, who mediated the ceasefire, arrived in Jerusalem on Monday and met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before addressing members of the Knesset. “The war is over,” Trump declared ahead of his speech, reiterating his commitment to ensuring “lasting peace and security for both peoples.” He is also scheduled to meet families of the freed hostages during his visit.
Following his address, Trump will travel to Egypt to co-chair a peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh alongside regional and global leaders from over 20 nations. The summit will focus on Gaza’s reconstruction, long-term governance, and security arrangements. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will attend the Gaza summit in Egypt on Monday (October 13, 2025), said the French President Emmanuel Macron. He was invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is hosting the event in Sharm el-Sheikh alongside US President Donald Trump.
Leaders from more than 20 countries are expected to attend
Meanwhile, global reactions to the ceasefire remain cautiously optimistic. German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said Berlin may reconsider its arms export restrictions to Israel, while Iran has declined to attend the upcoming peace conference, underscoring persistent regional tensions.
Despite the breakthrough, analysts warn that sustaining the truce will require continued international oversight, disarmament efforts in Gaza, and substantial humanitarian and economic rebuilding to prevent a relapse into violence.