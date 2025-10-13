Following his address, Trump will travel to Egypt to co-chair a peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh alongside regional and global leaders from over 20 nations. The summit will focus on Gaza’s reconstruction, long-term governance, and security arrangements. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will attend the Gaza summit in Egypt on Monday (October 13, 2025), said the French President Emmanuel Macron. He was invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is hosting the event in Sharm el-Sheikh alongside US President Donald Trump.