National

Firing Outside Salman's Residence: Another Suspect Detained From Haryana

The suspect was related to one of the two arrested accused, and they were constantly in touch before and after the incident, an official said.

Advertisement

File%20Image
Firing Outside Salman's Residence: Another Suspect Detained From Haryana Photo: File Image
info_icon

A man has been detained from Haryana in connection with the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's  residence here, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect was related to one of the two arrested accused, and they were constantly in touch before and after the incident, an official said.

The detained man was suspected to be taking instructions from Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he said.

Notably, a Facebook post claiming the responsibility for firing surfaced hours after the incident. The post was allegedly uploaded by Anmol Bishnoi. Police had said on Tuesday that the probe hinted at Lawrence Bishnoi gang's role in hiring the arrested duo.

Advertisement

Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, arrested for allegedly firing at Khan's residence in Bandra area here on Sunday, were providing the detained suspect detailed information about their movements, and the calls were made using the Internet, the official said.

After the crime, Pal and Gupta left Mumbai and headed for Bhuj, the official said, adding that near Surat, they changed the SIM card of the mobile phone they were using to communicate.

To throw police off their trail, they switched off the mobile phone frequently. But the number they called was always the same, police noted during technical surveillance.

Soon, the suspect was tracked down and apprehended in Haryana, the official said, adding that he was brought to Mumbai and being  questioned, but not arrested in the case yet.

Advertisement

Police had earlier claimed that Pal and Gupta were given around Rs 1 lakh for shooting at Khan's residence, and promised more money after the job.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  3. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
  4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  5. Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
  6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported