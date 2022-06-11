Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In Delhi's Rohini, One Patient Feared Dead

According to the fire officials, the information regarding the fire on the third floor of Delhi's Brahm Shakti Hospital in Pooth Khurd, was received at 5 am following which a total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In Delhi's Rohini, One Patient Feared Dead
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 9:55 am

One patient is feared to have died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Delhi's Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini area on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the fire officials, the information regarding the fire on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital, Pooth Khurd, was received at 5 am.

A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. All have been safely rescued except one patient who was on a ventilator support and is suspected to have died, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg said.

The fire has been completely doused, the officials said. 

