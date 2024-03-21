National

FIR Booked Against BJP Leader CT Ravi Over His Social Media Post: Election Commission

"Dear Hindus, CONgress co-owner Rahul Gandi has declared war against us Hindus. It is high time we unite to protest and defend Sanatana Dharma from those who are out to destroy it," the former Karnataka Minister posted on 'X' on Wednesday.

Advertisement

P
PTI
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
PTI
Election Commission of India(ECI) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

An FIR has been registered against former BJP national general secretary CT Ravi over his social media post allegedly promoting enmity on the grounds of religion, among others, according to the Election Commission.

"Dear Hindus, CONgress co-owner Rahul Gandi has declared war against us Hindus. It is high time we unite to protest and defend Sanatana Dharma from those who are out to destroy it," the former Karnataka Minister posted on 'X' on Wednesday. 

Taking cognisance of it, action was initiated against Ravi as per the prescribed guidelines of model code of conduct, the poll body said.

Chikkamagalur District Election Officer has filed an FIR against him at Chikkamagalur Town Police Station under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code and 126 of the Representation of the People Act, it said 

Advertisement

Reacting to the FIR, Ravi said:  "I have received the details of the FIR filed against me by CONgress. As a Sanatani, I responded to the irresponsible and insensitive comments made by CONgress MP Rahul Gandhi."         

He said he would greatly appreciate it if the EC could share the details of the FIR lodged against the former Congress President for his statements hurting the sentiments of those who follow 'Sanatana Dharma."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads