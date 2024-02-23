Farmers' Protest: 'Black Day' Stir Today, Noida Farmers Call Off March After UP CM Forms Panel | Key Points

In a show of support to the farmers' Delhi Chalo march, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which was not a part of the agitation so far, announced on Thursday that farmers will observe a 'black day' on Friday in the country to mourn the death of a protester who died two days back in clashes with cops at the Punjab-Haryana border.
The SKM, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farm agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, is not part of the Delhi Chalo agitation, but has extended support to it. The current 'Delhi Chalo' protest, which started on February 13, has been called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.
ALSO READ | Farmers' Protest: SKM To Observe 'Black Day' Today, Hold Tractor Rallies On Feb 26
The SKM said farmers will take out tractor marches on highways on February 26 and hold an All India All Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 14.
Farmers' 'Black Day' Protest | Key Updates
-Black Day Protest Today, Mega Tractor March On Feb 26: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) which is a farmers' outfit under SKM, said farmers will take out tractor marches on highways on February 26 and hold an All India All Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 14.
The SKM, which was not a part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march so far, has formed a six-member committee, including Rajewal, Ugrahan, Darshan Pal, for coordinating with the breakaway faction -- Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) -- for fighting unitedly for the cause.
-SKM Demands Murder FIR Against Haryana CM Khattar: The SKM on Thursday demanded that Haryana Chief Minister and the Haryana Home Minister be booked for the "murder" of a protesting farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday.
ALSO READ | ‘Dilli Chalo': Why Are Farmers Protesting Again And What Are Their Demands?
Subhkaran Singh, 21, a native of Bathinda, had died Wednesday amid clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers.
The incident took place when the farmers rushed to the barricades, several layers of which have been erected by Haryana authorities to prevent farmers from proceeding with their march, and clashed with police.
SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said a case of "murder" should be registered against Khattar and Vij and the two must resign. Farmer leaders also demanded a judicial inquiry by a judge of the Supreme Court in the matter and Rs 1 crore in compensation to the farmer's family.
-Protesting Noida Farmers Call Off Feb 23 Delhi March: Friday's proposed "Delhi march" of protesting farmers in Noida and Greater Noida was called off by the protesters after their meeting with the local administration and the police.
The announcement on Thursday came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered formation of a three-member committee to look into the issue and resolve the woes of the farmers, who are demanding higher compensation and developed plots in lieu of their land acquired by the government in the past.
Thousands of farmers from around 200 villages, who are protesting against the local authorities in Noida and Greater Noida, and the National Thermal Power Corporation (Dadri), had on February 8 made an unsuccessful attempt to go to Parliament to press for their demands but were stopped at the Delhi border here by the police.
Advertisement
-What Are Farmers Demanding: The protesting farmers are demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha was spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation along with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), a breakaway faction of the umbrella body of farmer unions Samyukta Kisan Morcha.
Apart from MSP, farmers are advocating for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and laborers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21.