Farmers Halt 'Delhi Chalo' March For 2 Days After Protester's Death, SKM Blames Govt | Top Points

Farmer leaders have postponed the 'Delhi Chalo' march for two days following the death of a 21-year-old protester and injuries to 12 police personnel during clashes at Khanauri, a protest site at the Punjab-Haryana interstate border.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann promised strict action against those responsible, while Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the purpose of the struggle for independence. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of endangering farmers' lives through his arrogance.

On the other hand, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur referred to as 'brothers' and 'annadaatas', said that the government is prepared to engage in discussions with the protesting farmers. He emphasized that the Modi administration has implemented multiple measures to enhance farmers' income.