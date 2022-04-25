Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Faith In Judiciary Increased: Kin Of Farmers Killed In Lakhimpur After SC Cancels Accused’s Bail

The Supreme Court had on April 18 cancelled the bail granted to Ashish Mishra by the Allahabad High Court and asked him to surrender in a week. He surrendered in a local court in Lakhimpur on Sunday.

Faith In Judiciary Increased: Kin Of Farmers Killed In Lakhimpur After SC Cancels Accused’s Bail
Updated: 25 Apr 2022 3:30 pm

A day after Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, returned to jail due to the Supreme Court rejecting his bail bail, families of farmers killed in the clashes hailed the apex court's decision, saying their faith in judiciary has increased.

"After hearing the court's order, I felt that there is rule of law in the country and not of goons,” Sukhwinder Singh, father of deceased farmer Gurvinder Singh of Moharnia told PTI. Our faith in God and the judiciary has increased with the ruling, he said.

“The release of the minister's son and his moving freely was like a slap on the faces of farmers. In the governments of dictators, the SC has given us a feeling of the presence of law in the country.  We are all happy with this decision,” Sukhwinder's elder brother Sukhdev Singh said.

Eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during the violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area on October 3 last year. The dead included four farmers and a journalist, who were mowed down allegedly by cars carrying BJP workers. According to the FIR lodged in the case, Ashish Mishra was sitting in one of the cars.

(With PTI inputs)
 

