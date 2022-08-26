Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Envoys Of 4 Nations Present Credentials To President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from envoys at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 4:21 pm

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from envoys of four nations, including Germany and Suriname, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement said.

Those who presented their credentials were Francisco Teodoro Maldonado Guevara, ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador; Ahmed Ali Dahir, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia; Philipp Ackermann, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany and Arunkoemar Hardien, ambassador of the Republic of Suriname, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

