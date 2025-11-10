Energy Cooperation at Core of India–Angola Relations, Says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu, on her first state visit to Angola, said energy cooperation is the cornerstone of India–Angola relations.
India expressed interest in long-term oil and gas partnerships and investments in exploration projects.
Both nations signed MoUs to expand collaboration in fisheries, technology, agriculture, defence, and critical minerals, deepening overall economic ties.
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that energy cooperation forms the foundation of India’s growing partnership with Angola, as the two nations pledged to deepen their bilateral ties during her state visit to Luanda — the first-ever by an Indian head of state.
During her meeting with Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço at the Presidential Palace, President Murmu highlighted Angola’s importance in India’s energy security and expressed New Delhi’s interest in expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector. She said Indian companies are keen to pursue long-term purchase agreements and investments in both onshore and offshore exploration projects.
The discussions also covered ways to diversify trade and investment beyond hydrocarbons, focusing on areas such as technology, agriculture, health, defence, infrastructure, critical minerals, and diamond processing. Both sides agreed that strengthening economic engagement would bring mutual benefits and contribute to broader South–South cooperation.
Several Memorandums of Understanding were exchanged during the visit, including those related to fisheries, aquaculture, marine resources, and consular matters. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building a comprehensive partnership anchored in shared development goals, mutual respect, and historical friendship.
President Murmu’s visit marks a significant moment in India–Angola relations, underscoring New Delhi’s growing engagement with Africa as a strategic partner in energy, trade, and global cooperation.