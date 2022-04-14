Eleven New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

Odisha recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, three less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,87,885, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,122 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities.

A child was among newly infected people, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.05 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 21,252 sample tests, it said.

At least 19 people recuperated from the disease since Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,78,588.

Odisha now has 122 active cases, the bulletin added.