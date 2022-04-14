Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Eleven New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

The death toll remained at 9,122 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, said the health department bulletin.

Eleven New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 5:06 pm

Odisha recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, three less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,87,885, a health department bulletin said. 

The death toll remained at 9,122 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities. 

Related stories

Covid-19 Spikes Again? 118% Jump In Delhi Cases, Mumbai's Positivity Rate On Rise

Will Bring SOP For Schools If Need Be: Arvind Kejriwal As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Delhi

India Reports One COVID Death In 24 Hours, Lowest Since Early 2020

A child was among newly infected people, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.05 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 21,252 sample tests, it said.  

At least 19 people recuperated from the disease since Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,78,588.

Odisha now has 122 active cases, the bulletin added.

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Odisha COVID-19 Update Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Newborn Baby Boy's Nick Name

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Newborn Baby Boy's Nick Name

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat