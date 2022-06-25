Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Eknath Shinde Writes To CM Thackeray, Calls Removal Of Security A 'Political Vendetta': Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde tweeted a letter signed by the 16 MLAs that is addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil which stated that CM Thackeray and the leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance would be responsible if any harm is caused to their family members.

Eknath Shinde Writes To CM Thackeray, Calls Removal Of Security A 'Political Vendetta': Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra MLA Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 1:49 pm

Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, on Saturday, alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security cover provided at the residences of 16 rebel legislators, including himself, and has dubbed the action as "political vendetta". 

Shinde, who is currently camping in Guwahati with the rebel legislators, tweeted a letter signed by the 16 MLAs that is addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. In the letter, the legislators said CM Thackeray and the leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will be responsible if any harm is caused to their family members.

In his tweet, Shinde alleged that the security cover of the 16 rebel Sena legislators was withdrawn on the orders of Thackeray and Walse Patil due to "political vendetta". "The government is responsible for the security of these legislators," he added. In the letter, the legislators demanded that their security cover be reinstated.

Related stories

Maha Crisis: Shiv Sena To Send Notices To Rebels; Seeks Disqualification Of 16 MLAs

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Board At Rebel MLA's Office In Mumbai

Congress Protests Shiv Sena Rebel Eknath Shinde’s Stay In Assam’s Guwahati

"If our family members are harmed, then the chief minister, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government like Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, and Aaditya Thackeray will be responsible," the letter said. The security cover, which is provided at their residence as well as to their family members as per the protocol, has been withdrawn illegally and unlawfully as an act of revenge, it said.
       

The MVA government has been facing a crisis of survival after a majority of Sena MLAs shifted their loyalty to Shinde and are camping in Guwahati. 

Tags

National Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Political Vendetta Uddhav Thackeray Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Guwahati
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next