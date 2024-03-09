Eight Days After Blast, The Rameshwaram Cafe Reopens To Brisk Business

Eight days after it was shattered by a blast that left 10 persons injured, The Rameshwaram Cafe in the city started serving its loyal customers once again on Saturday, throwing open the eatery to the public with heightened security measures

A low intensity blast occurred at the Brookfield outlet of the eatery on March 1, leaving customers and hotel staff injured.

The cafe was reopened on Friday with much fanfare on the occasion of Mahashivratri and enhanced security measures to ensure that no untoward incident occurs in the future. However, it started allowing public from today.