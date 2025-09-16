ED Alleges Chaitanya Baghel Played Key Role In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam, Handled Rs 1000 Crore

Chaitanya was arrested by the ED on July 18 after a raid at his residence in Bhilai, which he shares with his father, Bhupesh Baghel.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
ED Alleges Chaitanya Baghel Played Key Role in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam, Handled Rs 1000 Crore
Chaitanya(L) son of Bhupesh Baghel(R) Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The ED has alleged that Chaitanya Baghel played a leading role in the state’s multi-crore liquor scam.

  • The agency claimed that Chaitanya not only helped in hiding and using the illegal money but did so in coordination with others involved in the syndicate.

  • Chaitanya was arrested by the ED on July 18 after a raid at his residence in Bhilai.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, played a leading role in the state’s multi-crore liquor scam and personally managed around Rs 1,000 crore generated through it, PTI reported. 

In its fourth supplementary prosecution complaint filed on Monday before District and Additional Sessions Judge (IV) Damarudhar Chouhan, the ED claimed that Chaitanya not only helped in hiding and using the illegal money but did so in coordination with others involved in the syndicate.

Chaitanya was arrested by the ED on July 18 after a raid at his residence in Bhilai, which he shares with his father.

The alleged scam, estimated at Rs 2,500 crore, reportedly took place between 2019 and 2022, during the tenure of the Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel. According to the ED, the operation caused significant financial losses to the state and benefited a network of individuals linked to the liquor business.

As per the latest chargesheet, the ED says an organised liquor syndicate was set up in 2019, shortly after the Congress came to power in the state. The day-to-day operations of this syndicate were allegedly handled by then IAS officer Anil Tuteja and businessman Anwar Dhebar, both previously named in earlier chargesheets.

Related Content
Related Content
ED raids residence of Bhupesh Baghel's son - PTI
ED Raids Bhupesh Baghel's House In Bhilai For His Son's Alleged Link With Liquor Scam, Seizes Rs 30 Lakh

BY Outlook News Desk

The ED claims that Chaitanya was not a figurehead but rather the key decision-maker within the network. He allegedly oversaw the accounting of illegal funds, and all major decisions about how the money was collected, moved, and distributed were made under his supervision. His position as the CM’s son reportedly gave him authority within the group.

Chaitanya is also accused of using the money generated from the scam to invest in real estate, attempting to pass off the properties as legally obtained. Specifically, the ED says he funneled Rs 18.90 crore into a real estate project called Vitthal Green and Rs 3.10 crore into his firm, Baghel Developers and Associates.

The agency’s investigation also includes testimony from Laxmi Narayan Bansal, also known as Pappu, who said he handled over Rs 1,000 crore from the liquor scam in collaboration with Chaitanya. According to his statement, large sums of cash were handed over on Chaitanya’s instructions to Ram Gopal Agrawal, the then-treasurer of the state Congress unit, and others between 2019 and 2022.

Bansal reportedly collected the money from Anwar Dhebar via Dipen Chawda, and coordinated its delivery to Agrawal with Chaitanya’s help.

In his statement, Bansal also said he has known Bhupesh Baghel for 25 years and shares family ties with him. He mentioned visiting the Chief Minister’s residence in Raipur along with Chaitanya. During one such visit, he claims Bhupesh Baghel told him that Anwar Dhebar would be sending "saamaan", a code word for cash that was to be passed on to Agrawal.

Bansal added that Chaitanya would inform him a day in advance about the cash deliveries from Dhebar. Agrawal is currently absconding.

"At the apex of this syndicate stood Chaitanya, and his role was not just symbolic but commanding and decisive. He was responsible for maintaining 'hisab' (accounts) of all illicit funds collected by the syndicate. All major decisions relating to the collection, channelization, and distribution of funds were taken under his instructions. His position as the chief minister's son made him the controller and ultimate authority of the syndicate," the ED alleged.

Investigators say they have recovered crucial digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats from the phones of the accused. These chats allegedly show Chaitanya was in direct contact with Anwar Dhebar and Saumya Chaurasia, then deputy secretary in the Chief Minister’s office to coordinate payments, meetings, and fund transfers.

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

  2. Shahid Afridi Blasts PCB, Criticizes Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi Post Pakistan’s Defeat To India In Asia Cup 2025

  3. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  4. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

  5. Yuvraj Singh Summoned By ED In Betting App Money Laundering Case

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  2. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  3. Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  2. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP