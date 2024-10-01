Eastern Ladakh Standoff: Situation Stable But Not Normal, Says Army Chief On India-China Border Clash

While speaking at a curtain raiser event on the Chanakya Defence Dialogue regarding the military standoff between China and India in the border region, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is stable but sensitive and not normal.
What all did the Army Chief say?
Though a "positive signalling" is coming out from the diplomatic talks between the two sides on resolution of the row, the execution of any plan depends on the military commanders on the ground, General Dwivedi said.
"But when it comes to the execution on ground, when it relates to ground per se; it is dependent on the military commanders on both sides to take those decisions," the Army Chief said, responding to a question.
"The situation is stable, but it is not normal and it's sensitive. If that be the case what are we wanting. We are wanting that the situation that was there pre April 2020 should be restored," he added.
"Till the time the situation is not restored, as far as we are concerned, the situation will remain sensitive, and we are fully operationally prepared to face any kind of a contingency," the Army Chief said.
Further commenting on China's construction of villages along the frontier with India, the Army Chief said that country is carrying out "artificial" settlements.
"No problem, it is their country," he said, adding India is also having "model villages" in border areas.
"But more importantly, now the state governments have been empowered to put in those resources and this is the time when the army, state governments and supervision by the central government are all coming together," he said.
India-China bilateral talks
Recently, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting on the sidelines of a conclave of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) nations in the Russian city of St. Petersburg with a focus on finding an early resolution to the row.
In the meeting, NSA Doval emphasized that peace and tranquility in border areas and respect for the LAC are essential for return of normalcy in bilateral ties.
The India-China standoff
The military standoff between the two sides began in early May of 2020. In a bid to resolve the border issue, India and China this year held two rounds of diplomatic talks in July and August. However, full resolution of the border row has not yet been achieved though the two sides have disengaged from a number of friction points.
Since the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, the bilateral ties between the two countries nosedived significantly and India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.