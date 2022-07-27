Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

DMK Burdening Common Man With Steep Hike In Power Tariff: BJP

The State achieved a record generation of 5,689 MW through wind turbines, including a single-day generation of 120 MU (million unit) on July 9 besides a maximum of 3,633 MW power through solar plants including a single-day generation of 27 MU on July 1.

undefined
K Annamalai

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 7:54 pm

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday claimed the ruling DMK dispensation's move to hike power tariff steeply has thrust a fiscal burden on the common man and accused the government of purchasing power from private producers after reducing the generation through the State power plants, a charge refuted by the State Power Minister V Senthil Balaji.

The State achieved a record generation of 5,689 MW through wind turbines, including a single-day generation of 120 MU (million unit) on July 9 besides a maximum of 3,633 MW power through solar plants including a single-day generation of 27 MU on July 1. Steps have been taken to expedite the expansion of the projects at north Chennai and Ennore by March-end next year, the Minister told reporters in Chennai.

Accusing the local strongman and State Power Minister of corrupt practices, Annamalai, who led a massive protest against the government for proposing a hike in power tariff, alleged the State government spent about Rs 4,600 crore to purchase power from the private producers after reducing the generation through its power plants. 

Related stories

Tamil Nadu BJP Leader K T Raghavan Quits After Sexually Explicit Video Goes Viral

5 New Governors Appointed, Kalraj Mishra Gets Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Made Telangana Governor

High Profile Contest In Thoothukudi As Kanimozhi Ready To Take On Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Soundararajan

"Senthil Balaji and his DMK want the people to remain poor to indulge in cash for votes during elections. But the BJP will not allow this," Annamalai said and claimed that DMK Ministers were likely to imprisoned for their corrupt practices.

Daring Annamalai to file a case before the court if he had evidence and courage, Senthil Balaji, when sought for his comments, replied the BJP leader was trying to grab headlines by  making frivolous allegations. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai DMK Dispensation's Move Fiscal Burden Private Producers State Power Minister V Senthil Balaji North Chennai State Power Minister Of Corrupt Practices State Government Senthil Balaji BJP Leader
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy