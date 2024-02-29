14 Dead In Pick-Up Truck's Accident In MP's Dindori; CM Announces Ex Gratia

At least 14 people died and some others have been injured in a road accident of a pick-up truck in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori on Thursday.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav expressed condolence over the tragic road mishap in Dindori district and announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the accident victims.
Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra said the pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat, leaving 14 dead and 20 others injured.
Injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre, Vikas Mishra said.
"Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has expressed deep condolence over the untimely demise of many precious lives in a vehicle accident in Dindori district. He wishes peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this loss," a post on MP chief minister's X account read.
"The Chief Minister said that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those injured in the incident. Instructions have been given to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured," the post read.
On the instructions of the chief minister, Cabinet Minister Sampatiya Uikey is reaching Dindori, the post said.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra also reacted to the Dindori road accident and offered condolences to the bereaved families.
"The road accident that happened in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured people. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims," PM Modi said.
"The news of many casualties in a road accident in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh is extremely painful," President Murmu said.
"I express my condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray that all the people injured in this accident get well soon," she added.