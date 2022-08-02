Did Mahua Moitra Hide Her Louis Vuitton Bag In Lok Sabha During Debate On Price Rise?

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Monday was reportedly seen hiding her handbag from the luxury fashion brand, Louis Vuitton, during a debate on a price hike in the Lok Sabha.



According to a report by IANS, when TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking on the matter, Moitra was seen moving her bag from the next seat towards near her feet. The footage was captured on the camera and then went viral on social media.



Fashion blogs and reports suggest that it was a Louis Vuitton bag priced at more than Rs 1.5 lakh.



TMC leader Mahua Moitra was spotted hiding her approx $2500 (Rs 2,00,000) louis Vuitton bag during price rise debate in Lok Sabha#MegaMillions pic.twitter.com/5vGszdB3ub — Chandrakant (@Emkay385) August 1, 2022





The video soon drew fury on social media. Netizens were quick to question how could a Trinamool MP cornering the government over the issue of price rise and carry such an expensive handbag.



With the onset of the Monsoon Session in the Parliament, the opposition has raised many questions over the rising inflation that has gripped the nation for the past several months. On Monday, the government decided to take on the matter and discuss it in the Lok Sabha.