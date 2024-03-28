National

Dhankhar Slams 'People In World' Lecturing India On Its Judicial Behaviour

Without referring to the case linked to the excise policy 'scam', Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said India has a robust judicial mechanism.

PTI
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday took exception to "people in the world" trying to lecture India on its judicial mechanism, a remark that came in the wake of the US and Germany commenting on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

Without referring to the case linked to the excise policy 'scam', he said India has a robust judicial mechanism. 

Addressing an event organised by a Bar association, Dhankhar asserted that Indian judiciary is fair, independent, fair and "ever ready".

"There are people in the world who want to lecture us on our judicial behaviour," he said.

He also said a narrative is being created on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. 

"Someone from a sovereign platform, ignorant of ground realities, is trying to teach us a lesson that this is discriminatory ... Let us rebuff their ignorance," Dhankhar said.

Some Western countries have questioned the law, rules of which were notified recently.

India on Wednesday summoned a senior US diplomat and lodged a strong protest against Washington's remarks on the arrest of Kejriwal.

Reports had it that a US state department official had said that Washington "encouraged a fair, transparent and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal". 

On March 23, India had summoned the German deputy chief of mission here and lodged a strong protest against that country's foreign ministry's remarks on the arrest of the Delhi chief minister.

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson had "taken note" of Kejriwal's arrest.

