Gehlot alleges ‘erosion of democracy’ under BJP rule

He claimed the BJP creates a communal narrative to deflect from issues raised by Congress, and accused the Rajasthan government of avoiding direct responses.

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Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot | File Photo
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  • Ashok Gehlot termed BJP-RSS rule “very dangerous”, alleging misuse of agencies like ED, IT and CBI and pressure on the judiciary.

  • On calls for his retirement, Gehlot said the same should apply to Modi and Bhagwat, adding he aims to serve “for 100 years” and expressing confidence in a UDF win in Kerala.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged that democracy was eroding in the country under the BJP rule, which he termed “very dangerous”.

Speaking to reporters, the former Rajasthan chief minister also said that if democracy did not survive, it will have serious implications for future generations.

“The rule of the BJP and the RSS is very dangerous. Democracy is being weakened by putting the judiciary under pressure.

“Agencies like the ED, Income-Tax and CBI are being misused. They conduct raids, collect donations and later stop action. What could be a more open assault on democracy,” Gehlot asked.

The former chief minister also alleged that attempts were being made to create a communal narrative whenever the Congress raised concerns.

“Everyone knows that the RSS and the BJP are closely aligned,” he said.

Expressing concern over the road ahead, Gehlot said a weak democracy would adversely affect the future generations and the country.

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On Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore suggesting that Gehlot should retire after turning 75, the Congress leader, who will be 75 on May 3, said the same norm should apply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who both reached that age last year.

Reiterating his wish to remain in public service for long, Gehlot said, “I want to serve people for 100 years.”

Taking a swipe at BJP leaders, he alleged that they follow directions from above and respond to issues accordingly.

Gehlot also accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of avoiding a direct reply on issues raised by him, and engaging in diversionary tactics instead.

Asked about the April 9 Kerala elections, Gehlot expressed confidence that the Congress-led UDF would clinch victory, citing “strong anti-incumbency” against the LDF government in the southern state.

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