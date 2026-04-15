Gehlot Urges Modi To Address Southern Concerns Over Delimitation, Warns Of Rising Tensions

Gehlot questioned the Centre’s approach, flagging delays in the Census, reliance on 2011 data, and the timing of the special Parliament session amid ongoing state elections.

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Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot
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  • Ashok Gehlot warned that ignoring southern states’ concerns on delimitation could deepen regional tensions and must be "seriously" addressed by Narendra Modi.

  • He cited remarks by M. K. Stalin, saying they reflect growing unease and could revive sentiments similar to past regional agitations.

Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "seriously address" concerns raised by southern states over delimitation, warning that the issue could become sensitive if not handled carefully.

Speaking to reporters at Jaipur airport, Gehlot said the concerns voiced by several southern chief ministers reflect growing unease that cannot be ignored.

"The anger and apprehensions voiced by the leaders of the southern states should be taken very seriously by the prime minister. I am repeating this deliberately -- if people in the south start feeling that the north is imposing itself on them and weakening their position, the situation can deteriorate," he said.

Referring to remarks by MK Stalin, the senior Congress leader said they underscore the seriousness of the issue.

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"He has hinted at developments reminiscent of the agitations of the 1950s and 60s in the south. This is a very dangerous signal and shows the depth of the sentiment there. It is a highly-sensitive matter," Gehlot said.

On the women’s reservation issue linked to delimitation, he said there is broad consensus across political parties but questioned the approach of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

"Both the ruling and opposition parties want women's reservation. But the way delimitation is being pursued raises questions. Why was the Census not conducted in 2021 as scheduled? Now, officials say it can be completed within a year," he said.

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Gehlot also criticised the timing of parliamentary proceedings, alleging undue haste by the government.

"Elections are underway in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, yet Parliament has been convened. Opposition leaders had suggested waiting until the elections conclude, but the government is rushing. This raises doubts about its intent," he said.

Questioning the reported reliance on 2011 Census data for delimitation, he added, "Earlier, it was said that the new Census would form the basis before implementation. Now, suddenly, the 2011 Census is being cited. This inconsistency is not appropriate."

Gehlot said the Centre’s strategy could be aimed at putting opposition parties in a difficult position. "If the bill (on delimitation) does not pass, the blame may be shifted to the opposition. Such tactics are not healthy for democracy," he said.

The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to April 18 to take up bills proposing amendments to the women’s reservation law and changes to the existing delimitation framework.

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