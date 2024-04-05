Delhi: Woman's Body Found In Almirah In Dwarka, Father Alleges Live-In Partner's Role

A woman's body was found from an almirah at a house in south Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Thursday, adding that the deceased's father suspects her live-in partner's role behind the murder.
The matter came to light after the victim's father approached the police on Wednesday after he was unable to contact her for a few days, according to a news agency PTI report.
Police said that a PCR call, from the victim's father, was received at 10.40 pm on Wednesday wherein he said his daughter could have been killed, following which a team from Dabri police station rushed to the said house in Dwarka's Rajapuri area.
"Upon entering the flat, the body of the woman was found in the almirah of a room. The crime scene was inspected by the crime team and FSL," news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.
The deceased's father who was present at the spot, said his daughter was in a live-in relationship with a man named Vipal Tailor and alleged that she might have been killed by him, the police said.
Citing his last call with the woman, the complainant told the police that she had told him that her partner Vipal Tailor used to beat her up and she was afraid she could be murdered, police said.
He also told the police that his daughter had been living in the rented flat with Tailor for the past one and a half months, police added.
The police officer said the body has been transferred to DDU Hospital mortuary for autopsy.
"Efforts are underway to locate the accused, Vipal Tailor, who is a native of Surat in Gujarat," the officer said.
"Based on the statement of the complainant, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused," he said, adding that police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to find out the crime sequence.