Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi's Air Quality 'Moderate', Max Temp Settles At 31.6 Degree C

With clear skies during the day, the maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:51 pm

With clear skies during the day, the maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

At 18.8 degrees Celsius, the city's minimum temperature was also recorded one notch below the normal, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

According to the IMD, mainly clear skies are expected in Delhi in the next five days.

The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) data showed Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category at 186.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 56 percent.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Delhi Sees Season's First Fog; Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted

Weather: UP, Uttarakhand To Receive Intense Spells Of Rain; Delhi Witnesses Light Rainfall

Favourable Weather To Keep Delhi's Air Clean This Week

Tags

National Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Delhi's Air Quality Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature New Delhi Relative Humidity 31.6 Degree C
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child