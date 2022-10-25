Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Delhi Records Over 900 Dengue Cases In October, Tally Rises To 1876

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-October 19 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 3,272, the report stated.

Dengue cases in Prayagraj
Dengue cases in Delhi Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 3:58 pm

More than 900 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in October, taking the total infection tally of the vector-borne disease to 1,876 so far this year, according to a civic report issued on Tuesday. The city has also recorded 194 cases of malaria and 38 cases of chikungunya this year.

The dengue infection tally had stood at 1,572 till October 12. Over 300 new cases were logged in the week that followed, taking the total number of cases of dengue reported this year in Delhi to 1,876 till October 19, according to the report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Out of the total reported cases, 693 were reported in September. It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-October 19 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 3,272, the report stated. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease while in 2021 the dengue had claimed 23 lives, the report said.

(With PTI inputs)

Dengue
