Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 13.7 Deg C, Light Rain Likely

The meteorological department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle.

AQI in Delhi under "poor" category PTI Photo (File)

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 8:49 pm

The national capital witnessed a sunny morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature being recorded at 13.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The meteorological department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Thursday will hover around 28 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 83 per cent. 

Delhi's air quality also improved to the 'moderate' category on Thursday morning with the AQI at 9 am being 193, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. On Wednesday, the air quality was in the 'poor' category with an AQI value of 225.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With PTI Inputs

