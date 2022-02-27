Delhi Records 440 Covid Cases, Two Deaths; Positivity Rate 0.83 Pc

Delhi on Friday reported 440 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.83 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,59,054 and the death toll climbed to 26,119, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 53,173, it said. Delhi had on Friday recorded 460 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and two deaths. On Thursday, it had reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent, and six deaths. The number of daily cases in the national capital has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on February 26, it stood at 1,488. The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip to 5,049 on February 26, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic, was largely due to the Omicron variant which is highly transmissible. There are 11,113 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 190 (1.71 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 190 Covid patients were in hospitals, the Friday health department bulletin stated.

