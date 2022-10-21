Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Police Receives Over 40 Calls About Traffic Congestion Ahead Of Diwali

According to the police, they received over 40 calls about traffic congestion in various parts of the national capital. Calls were received from Dhaula Kuan, Khajuri Khas, Raghubir Nagar, Naraina flyover, Mangolpuri, Palam, Dwarka, Kanjhawala, and Karala.

Image grab of traffic in the Delhi-Gurgaon border.
Image grab of traffic in the Delhi-Gurgaon border. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 9:22 pm

Traffic snarls were seen in several parts of the city as people thronged markets on Friday to make purchases ahead of Diwali.

According to the police, they received over 40 calls about traffic congestion in various parts of the national capital.

Calls were received from Dhaula Kuan, Khajuri Khas, Raghubir Nagar, Naraina flyover, Mangolpuri, Palam, Dwarka, Kanjhawala, and Karala, an official said.

Sakshi Mahajan, who was commuting from Sarojini Nagar to central Delhi, said, "The traffic movement was very slow. There were many vehicles on the road. It took me one hour to reach the destination in central Delhi."

A video was circulated on social media in which the Sarhaul border at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway was seen choked with vehicles. An ambulance was also seen stuck in the traffic.

Commuters also took to Twitter to inform about traffic congestion across the city.

 

A commuter said there was a massive traffic jam from Chandaki Ram Akhada to Majnu-ka-Tilla.

Traffic snarls were also reported from Alipur, Delhi Gate red light, ITO, Kohat Enclave, Prashant Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj. Traffic was also heavy in Rohini West market and Narela.

Related stories

Traffic Restrictions In Luytens’ Delhi In View Of Interpol Meet

Don't Waste Time Levying Fines, Counsel Offenders, Maharashtra Minister Tells Pune Cops; Cites Diwali Season Traffic Jams

Vistara Airlines advised its customers to leave early for the airport in view of traffic jams.

"Vistara @airvistara #TravelUpdate: Heavy traffic congestion is expected in areas of Delhi today. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," it tweeted.

 

Heavy traffic was also seen at the Pragati Maidan tunnel in the central part of the city.

"I was travelling from south Delhi and there was heavy traffic in Lajpat Nagar and Ashok Road near Shangrila hotel," said Ayush Diwan.

Diwali will be celebrated on Monday. 

Tags

National Traffic Congestion Traffic Delhi Traffic Diwali Congestion Ease Traffic Congestion Dhaula Khan Diwali
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge