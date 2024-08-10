Delhi: Police Launches Probe After Mob ‘Assault Video’ Calling Group ‘Bangladeshi’ Goes Viral

The Delhi Police has launched a probe after a video emerged on social media platforms showing some people being assaulted by a group of men calling them "Bangladeshi", officials said on Friday.
The incident comes after student protests erupted in Bangladesh that led to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as the country’s PM. Hasina also left the violence-hit country and sought refuge in India. Subsequently, Bangladesh witnessed widespread looting and rioting with attacks on minority communities.
According to news agency—PTI, quoting a senior police officer said that the exact location where the incident took place is being ascertained.
The assault video is being circulated on social media where a group of men are seen chasing and assaulting some people. The alleged group is seen calling them “Bangladeshi”.
“Some of the alleged people were also carrying sticks and hitting the victims asking them to leave the area. They were also abusing them,” the report mentioned.
One of the accused can be heard saying that "Our Hindu sisters and daughters are being raped in Bangladesh", the report mentioned.
One of the assaulters is suspected to be the person who was also involved in assaulting Kanhaiya Kumar before the general elections in northeast Delhi, however, the police are verifying the facts, it added.