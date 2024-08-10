National

Delhi: Police Launches Probe After Mob ‘Assault Video’ Calling Group ‘Bangladeshi’ Goes Viral

The incident comes after student protests erupted in Bangladesh that led to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as the country’s PM.

Delhi Police launches probe.(File photo-Representational image) |
Delhi Police launches probe.(File photo-Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Delhi Police has launched a probe after a video emerged on social media platforms showing some people being assaulted by a group of men calling them "Bangladeshi", officials said on Friday.

The incident comes after student protests erupted in Bangladesh that led to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as the country’s PM. Hasina also left the violence-hit country and sought refuge in India. Subsequently, Bangladesh witnessed widespread looting and rioting with attacks on minority communities.

Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina at Delhi airport | - PTI
When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to news agency—PTI, quoting a senior police officer said that the exact location where the incident took place is being ascertained.

The assault video is being circulated on social media where a group of men are seen chasing and assaulting some people. The alleged group is seen calling them “Bangladeshi”.

Diplomatic sources cited by news agency PTI said India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka. - AP
Bangladesh Protest: Hasina Lands Near Delhi, Meets India's NSA Doval, Say Reports | What We Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

“Some of the alleged people were also carrying sticks and hitting the victims asking them to leave the area. They were also abusing them,” the report mentioned.

One of the accused can be heard saying that "Our Hindu sisters and daughters are being raped in Bangladesh", the report mentioned.

Former PM Khaleda Zia - null
Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi

BY Outlook Web Desk

One of the assaulters is suspected to be the person who was also involved in assaulting Kanhaiya Kumar before the general elections in northeast Delhi, however, the police are verifying the facts, it added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  3. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  5. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
Football News
  1. ESP 5-3 FRA, Paris Olympics: Spain Beat France To Take Gold In Men's Football Final
  2. Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat
  3. Transfer News: Andoni Iraola Confirms Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke Talks With Tottenham
  4. Conor Gallagher Arrives In Madrid To Complete Atletico Move From Chelsea
  5. Wolves Boss Gary O'Neil Signs New Four-year Contract
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  2. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  3. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  5. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea
  2. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  3. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  4. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  5. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi In Wayanad LIVE: PM Arrives At Kannaur Airport, Kerala Seeks Rs 2,000 Crore For Landslide Victims
  2. Delhi: Police Launches Probe After Mob ‘Assault Video’ Calling Group ‘Bangladeshi’ Goes Viral
  3. Kolkata Doctor Death: 'Outsider' Arrested In Case, Policy Say He Seems To Be 'Directly' Involved
  4. Tea Meeting Called By Lok Sabha Speaker Brings Together PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Other MPs
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Blood Samples Of Minor's Two Friends Were Also Switched, Court Told
Entertainment News
  1. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire and Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  2. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  3. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  4. Nagarjuna Reveals Separation from Samantha Left Naga Chaitanya 'Depressed'; Shares Reason Behind Chay, Sobhita's 'Hurried' Engagement
  5. Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Engagement Pics With Naga Chaitanya: Mingled Beyond Parting
US News
  1. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire and Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  2. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  4. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  5. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
World News
  1. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire and Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  2. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  4. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  5. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Live Updates: Aditi, Diksha Eye Fightback; Reetika Hooda in Wrestling Action