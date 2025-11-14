Delhi NCR Weather Update: Hazardous Air Quality and Temperature Decline Alert

Delhi and the National Capital Region are experiencing hazardous air quality combined with rapid temperature fluctuations as winter intensifies across the region. The Air Quality Index in Delhi has surged to hazardous levels, with readings hovering around 410-427, placing the capital in the severe category. This alarming pollution spike has triggered emergency responses under GRAP Stage III, including restrictions on vehicular movement and construction activities. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued weather alerts for dropping temperatures and fog formation, creating dual challenges for residents. The combination of deteriorating air quality and cold weather patterns requires immediate protective measures for vulnerable populations, including children, elderly citizens, and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.