Delhi NCR Weather Update: Hazardous Air Quality and Temperature Decline Alert

Delhi and the National Capital Region are experiencing hazardous air quality combined with rapid temperature fluctuations as winter intensifies across the region. The Air Quality Index in Delhi has surged to hazardous levels, with readings hovering around 410-427, placing the capital in the severe category. This alarming pollution spike has triggered emergency responses under GRAP Stage III, including restrictions on vehicular movement and construction activities. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued weather alerts for dropping temperatures and fog formation, creating dual challenges for residents. The combination of deteriorating air quality and cold weather patterns requires immediate protective measures for vulnerable populations, including children, elderly citizens, and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.
Current Air Quality Crisis
PM2.5 levels in Delhi have exceeded 280 micrograms per cubic meter, far surpassing safe limits established by health authorities, while PM10 readings exceed 370 micrograms per cubic meter. These dangerously high particulate concentrations create persistent haze and severely reduce visibility throughout the capital. Noida records an AQI of approximately 299, while Gurugram faces similar hazardous conditions. Pollutants causing concern include particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, which trigger respiratory irritation, eye problems, and breathing difficulties in residents. Schools across Delhi NCR have shifted junior classes to hybrid mode, and outdoor activities remain suspended for students to minimize health risks.
Temperature Trends and Weather Forecast
Current temperatures in Delhi range from a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius, with early morning fog and mist persisting throughout the NCR region. Noida experiences similar patterns with minimum temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius and maximums reaching 25 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts stable weather through November 19, with predominantly clear skies but continued fog formation during early morning hours. Gurugram maintains daytime temperatures around 22-23 degrees Celsius with minimal precipitation expected. These cooler temperatures combine dangerously with elevated pollution levels, affecting respiratory health significantly.
Health Recommendations and Protective Measures
Residents are strongly advised to limit outdoor exposure and wear N95 masks during outdoor activities. Individuals with existing health conditions should consult healthcare providers for additional precautions. Schools and offices should implement emergency protocols protecting occupants from pollution and temperature variations. Maintaining adequate indoor air purification and hydration remains essential despite harsh cold conditions.