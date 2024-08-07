National

Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts National Capital Region; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Reported

Expecting heavy to very heavy rains today, IMD on Tuesday issued an yellow alert for Delhi and adjoining areas on Wednesday. However, there is no warning in the national capital region for the next two days after which heavy rains are once again likely to lash the city on Saturday.

Delhi-NCR witnesses heavy rains on Wednesday
Delhi-NCR witnesses heavy rains on Wednesday | Photo: PTI
Several parts of the national capital on Wednesday were lashed by heavy rains leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies, more rains in the national capital and adjoining areas during the day.

Expecting heavy to very heavy rains today, IMD on Tuesday issued an yellow alert for Delhi and adjoining areas on Wednesday. However, there is no warning in the national capital region for the next two days after which heavy rains are once again likely to lash the city on Saturday. 

Weather Updates: IMD alerts for states

Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rains are expected to continue for the next five days starting Wednesday in eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. IMD issued a 'yellow' for all the five days. 

The western parts of the states too are likely to receive 'very heavy' rainfall today and IMD issued an orange alert for the region. No warnings have been issued for Friday and Saturday, while on Sunday, the western parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive 'heavy' rainfall.

Uttarakhand

IMD issued an orange alert with 'very heavy' rains is forecast to batter the state on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. For Thursday and Sunday, the state might receive 'heavy' rains. 

Jammu and Kashmir

A yellow alert has been raised in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for Wednesday with heavy rains. No warning has been issued for the next two days. On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is likely to experience heavy rainfall, as per the IMD. 

