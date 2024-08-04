National

West Bengal Weather: Tornado Strikes Hooghly Amidst Waterlogging In Several Parts Of Kolkata

A tornado struck the Hooghly district of West Bengal on Saturday, causing destruction to houses and trees.

Tornado Strikes Hooghly
Tornado Strikes Hooghly | Photo: PTI Screengrab
info_icon

A tornado struck the Hooghly district of West Bengal on Saturday, causing destruction to houses and trees. Reports from the area indicate that multiple homes and large trees were brought down by the storm.

Emergency services, including police, disaster response teams, and fire services, were quickly deployed to the scene. The tornado hit the area of Tarkeshwar around 6 PM. Meanwhile, incessant rain lashed Kolkata and its neighbouring districts on Saturday as a low-pressure area turned into a deep depression. 

According to the police, ankle-deep water was reported from parts of central and south Kolkata, but traffic movement was not disrupted. 

Waterlogging was also reported from inside the Kolkata airport, but flight services were not affected. "Both the runway and all taxiways are fully operational. However, a few parking stands are affected by waterlogging for which additional pumps have been deployed to drain the water from the operational area," an official told news agency PTI. 

While Dumdum recorded 100 mm rainfall since Friday, 81.1 mm rainfall was recorded in Salt Lake and 31.9 mm at Alipore area in northern and southern parts of the city respectively. 

"The low pressure over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal turned into a deep depression. It is gradually shifting towards Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. This, accompanied by an active monsoon trough over the southern districts of West Bengal, resulted in the rains," he said.

The southern districts of Howrah, Paschim and Bardhaman, Birbhum, Hooghly, Nadia, and North and South 24 Parganas districts will continue to experience showers over the next 12 hours, he said. The Met Department also warned of thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning.

Meanwhile, flights operations to and from the Kazi Nazrul Islam (KNI) airport at Andal in Paschim Bardhaman district continued to be suspended for the second consecutive day on Saturday as the airport is yet to be ready for operations. The operations at the airport were shut down on Friday due to water logging in and around its premises.

“Due to continuous heavy rains in Durgapur, we've had to cancel all flights scheduled for today. The prevailing rain has caused some operational challenges and waterlogging in various parts of the city, IndiGo airlines, which is the only company to operate in and out of the airport,” tweeted on X on Saturday.

Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd (BAPL), the developer of the airport, had said due to unprecedented rainfall recorded in and around the Durgapur-Asansol area since Thursday, both KNI airport and the surrounding areas have experienced significant water logging.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of ODI Series To Further Deplete SL's Bowling
  2. R Ashwin Felt He Needed To 'Expand' His Game During IPL; This Is How He Did It
  3. Ishan Kishan Set For Domestic Circuit Comeback With Jharkhand - Report
  4. New NCA Set For Inauguration In Bengaluru, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces
  5. Legends Intercontinental T20 Unveil Exciting Schedule For Upcoming Tournament
Football News
  1. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville
  2. Alexander Sorloth Completes Atletico Madrid Move
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Host France Crash Out As Brazil And Germany Reach Last Four
  4. SPL: I Could Have Taken Eight Players Off At Half-Time, Says Rangers Boss Philippe Clement
  5. Hearts 0-0 Rangers: Stalemate Marks Laboured Start To Gers' Scottish Premier League Campaign
Tennis News
  1. Paris Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen Scripts History - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Lorenzo Musetti Ends Italy's Cenutry-long Wait With Victory Over Felix Auger Aliassime
  3. Paris Olympics Day 8, Top Pic: Qinwen Zheng Scripts History For China In Tennis Singles
  4. Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final Preview, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Battle Of The Titans At Roland Garros
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score Hockey, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet And Co Eye Repeat Of Tokyo In QF Clash
  2. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs GB Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: India Look To Seal Last-Four Berth - Preview
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  5. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years

Trending Stories

National News
  1. West Bengal Weather: Tornado Strikes Hooghly Amidst Waterlogging In Several Parts Of Kolkata
  2. Madhya Pradesh: 8 Children Feared Dead After Temple Wall Collapse In Sagar District
  3. IMD Weather Forcecast: Rainfall Warning Issued For Kerala, Karnataka And Other States; Yellow Alert in Mumbai
  4. Corporal Punishment On Child 'Cruel' And Violation Of Right To Life: High Court
  5. In The Wake Of Disaster: Cloudburst Engulfs Village In Himachal Pradesh, Leaves 33 Missing
Entertainment News
  1. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  2. Sunidhi Chauhan Reveals Lobbying Exists In Music Industry; Says She Hasn't Been Paid For Singing In Many Films
  3. 'Ulajh' Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth
  4. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
  5. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
US News
  1. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained
  2. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
  3. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  4. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  5. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions LIVE: 1 Dead In Stabbing Attack in Tel Aviv; Biden Urges Israel To 'Stand Down' Amid Iran Tensions
  2. Southport Stabbings: How Misinformation Fueled Anti-Immigration Protests, Riots In The UK
  3. Bangladesh: Student Leaders Call For Civil Disobedience, PM Hasina Holds Emergency Talks
  4. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Severe Revenge' Against Israel; 'Leave Now' Warnings Issued For Lebanon
  5. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs