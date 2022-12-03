Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Delhi Logs 5 New Covid Cases

Delhi Logs 5 New Covid Cases

The Delhi health department reported five new Covid cases on Saturday, with a positivity rate of 0.19 percent.

Fresh Covid Cases
Fresh Covid Cases Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 9:54 pm

Delhi recorded five fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent, according to data shared by the health department in Delhi.

No new fatality due to the viral disease was reported.

Delhi recorded 10 Covid cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,06,986, while the death toll due to the infection stands at 26,518, officials said.

The fresh cases came out of 2,586 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of active cases stands at 28 while the number of patients in home isolation is 21. Of the 8,211 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 15 are occupied, they said. 

Tags

National Delhi Health Department Hospitals Covid Cases Positivity Rate Viral Disease Infection Rate Fatality
