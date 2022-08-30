Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi 'Liquor Scam': Nadda Asks Kejriwal To Prove Innocence In Court

Lashing out at Arvind Kejriwal, BJP president J P Nadda has claimed that the Delhi CM should answer the queries of the investigative agencies and prove his innocence in court.

J P Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda Photo by Ashwani Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 12:15 pm

BJP president JP Nadda has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should answer the questions on the alleged liquor scam and go to court if no wrongdoing was committed.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Nadda claimed that Kejriwal was trying to divert the people's attention from the alleged scam.

"Whenever he is asked about the liquor scam and excise policy, he evades the questions. Sometimes Kejriwal claims that the Central government is trying to send his leaders to jail and sometimes he says AAP leaders are being harassed and sometimes he says something else," Nadda said on Monday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 while the AAP is claiming that he is "interfering" in the city government's work.

Related stories

Senior Leaders Leaving Congress As It Has Become 'Family Party': J P Nadda

Education In AAP's Words, Liquor In Work: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

What Is Delhi’s Liquor Policy Row That Is Causing Tussle Between Kejriwal Government And Centre?

"You first answer the queries of the investigative agencies. All the accused after detention claims he or she is innocent, honest, and clean. If you have not committed any wrongdoing and are honest, go to the court and prove your minister's innocence," Nadda said. 

Based on the LG's recommendations, the CBI had registered an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. The agency has raided the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio and is an accused in the case.

"A massive scam has taken place in your government and the state has suffered a huge revenue loss. The press has already highlighted the liquor scam in detail. Why are you talking aimlessly? Stop talking aimlessly and make it clear why the treasure was stolen?" he added.

Nadda said nobody is above the Constitution of the country.

"Why are you not following the constitutional spirit?" he asked, targetting Kejriwal.

Tags

National Liquor Scam J P Nadda Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 CBI Delhi Lieutenant Governor
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details