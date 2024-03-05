Delhi HC Junks Plea Challenging First Come, First Served Norm For Free Election Symbols

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition challenging allotment of the free symbols by the Election Commission to unrecognised political parties on first come, first served basis.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora rejected the contention of the petitioner, Naam Tamilar Katchi, that the Election Symbols Order to this effect was arbitrary and unconstitutional, saying a contrary view would operate against the very essence of having free symbols.

The petitioner, an unrecognised political party, was aggrieved by the allotment of free symbol 'ganna kisan' (sugarcane farmer) to another political party in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.