National

Delhi: Canal-Breach Floods Parts Of Bawana, Residents In Knee-Deep Water | WATCH

Drone visuals have shown that the gushing water from the barrage inundated Bawana's J, K, and L blocks following the Munak canal breach disrupting normal life and causing significant inconvenience to the localities who were seen wading through the water this morning.

X/ Screengrab from video poste by ANI
Localites wading through water in Bawana's JJ Colony after Munak canal breach in Delhi | Photo: X/ Screengrab from video poste by ANI
info_icon

A sudden breach in a sub-branch of the Munak canal which primarily supplies water from Haryana to Delhi has caused a knee-deep waterlogging in several parts of northwest Delhi's residential colony of Bawana on Thursday.

Drone visuals have shown that the gushing water from the barrage inundated the J, K and L blocks of the colony disrupting normal life and causing significant inconvenience to the localities who were seen wading through the water this morning.

floods in Assam - PTI
Weather Wrap: Floods Continue To Devastate Assam; Rain Predicted In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to an official, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Flood Control Department, Public Welfare Department, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were notified about the incident at midnight after the canal overflowed.

As of now, the flow of water from Sonipat has reduced while the authorities have urged the Haryana government to keep the gates closed to control the flow. The canal originates from the Yamuna river in Munak in Haryana's Karnal district.

Heavy rains across India | - PTI
Weather Updates: Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR, 10 Dead In UP Floods; 28 Roads Closed In Himachal

BY Outlook Web Desk

Taking cognisance of the development, Delhi water minister Atishi tweeted, "Today early morning there has been a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal. Delhi Jal Board is working in close coordination with Haryana Irrigation Department, which maintains the Munak Canal.

"Water has been diverted to the other sub-branch of the canal. Repair work has already started and will be completed by this afternoon. The breached sub-branch of the canal will be functional from tomorrow."

Heavy rains lash Mumbai | - PTI
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues High Tide Alert; Schools, Colleges Shut, Exams Postponed | Latest Updates

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Delhi govt's flood control room

In view of the frequent unpredictable disaster-related situations in the national capital in recent times, the Delhi government has lately set up a 24X7 flood control room in an attempt to monitor real time data from the Hathni Kund Barrage from where Yamuna water is released in Delhi.

Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj recently made the announcement at a joint press conference.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said, "...Last time, the level of Yamuna rose so much that it has broken the barrage here and entered the city. The flood department is prepared well this year. New machinery is being put up, and an embankment of rocks is there which is 5 metres wide... I hope that the water of Yamuna won't enter the city this year."

They said the flood control room will be manned by officials from different agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Champions Vs Australia Champions, World Championship Of Legends 2024: Titans Clash As Semi-Final Begins
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Live Scores: England Look To Build On Huge Lead Against Battered West Indies At Lord's
  3. Serbia Vs Switzerland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 14
  4. Champions Trophy 2025: 'India Won't Travel To Pakistan', BCCI Asks For Hybrid Mode - What Is It?
  5. Gibraltar Vs Sweden Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 13
Football News
  1. Copa America: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Responsibility For Uruguay's Exit After Loss To Colombia
  2. Bayern Munich Confirm Portugal Midfielder Joao Palhinha Signing
  3. Ollie Watkins Fact File: Here's All You Need To Know About England's Euro 2024 Semifinal Hero
  4. Netherlands Coach Koeman Says VAR Has Broken Football After Euro 2024 Semifinal Heartbreak
  5. Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate Proves Doubters Wrong As England Reach Final
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
  4. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  5. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi's JJ Colony Flooded After Canal Breach; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  2. KEAM Result 2024 OUT: KEAM Rank List Released on cee.kerala.gov.in | How To Check
  3. Hundreds Of Villages Affected By Floods In Uttar Pradesh
  4. NEET-UG 2024 Row: Answers In Gujarati But Candidates Non-Gujarati, CBI Reveals On Godhra Exam Centre Investigation
  5. 'For God's Sake': Bombay HC Raps Maharashtra Govt Over Advisory Board For Disabled Persons
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  2. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
  3. 'Indian 2' Director S Shankar Promises THIS Surprise In The End Credits Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer
  4. 'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Confirms Her Pregnancy: My Child To Go To Pre-School With Margot Robbie's And Hailey Bieber's Kids
  5. Has Triptii Dimri Doubled Her Fees For 'Bad Newz' After 'Animal'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  2. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  3. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  4. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  5. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi's JJ Colony Flooded After Canal Breach; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  2. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford In Hospital, Yet To Be Arrested; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
  3. Cooking Oil Transported In Unwashed Fuel Tankers? China Launches Inquiry
  4. Labour Realism: With Starmer's Landslide Win, Is All Good For Britain?
  5. ‘No Omelette For A Week’: Elon Musk Reacts To NYT Frontpage News On SpaceX Launch Destroying 9 Bird Nests
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: England Beat Netherlands To Reach Euro Final; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi's JJ Colony Flooded After Canal Breach; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18