Delhi: Canal-Breach Floods Parts Of Bawana, Residents In Knee-Deep Water | WATCH

A sudden breach in a sub-branch of the Munak canal which primarily supplies water from Haryana to Delhi has caused a knee-deep waterlogging in several parts of northwest Delhi's residential colony of Bawana on Thursday.
Drone visuals have shown that the gushing water from the barrage inundated the J, K and L blocks of the colony disrupting normal life and causing significant inconvenience to the localities who were seen wading through the water this morning.
According to an official, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Flood Control Department, Public Welfare Department, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were notified about the incident at midnight after the canal overflowed.
As of now, the flow of water from Sonipat has reduced while the authorities have urged the Haryana government to keep the gates closed to control the flow. The canal originates from the Yamuna river in Munak in Haryana's Karnal district.
Taking cognisance of the development, Delhi water minister Atishi tweeted, "Today early morning there has been a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal. Delhi Jal Board is working in close coordination with Haryana Irrigation Department, which maintains the Munak Canal.
"Water has been diverted to the other sub-branch of the canal. Repair work has already started and will be completed by this afternoon. The breached sub-branch of the canal will be functional from tomorrow."
Delhi govt's flood control room
In view of the frequent unpredictable disaster-related situations in the national capital in recent times, the Delhi government has lately set up a 24X7 flood control room in an attempt to monitor real time data from the Hathni Kund Barrage from where Yamuna water is released in Delhi.
Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj recently made the announcement at a joint press conference.
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said, "...Last time, the level of Yamuna rose so much that it has broken the barrage here and entered the city. The flood department is prepared well this year. New machinery is being put up, and an embankment of rocks is there which is 5 metres wide... I hope that the water of Yamuna won't enter the city this year."
They said the flood control room will be manned by officials from different agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).