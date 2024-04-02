'Vijay Nair Reported To Atishi, Saurabh': Kejriwal Tells ED, Agency Says Delhi CM 'Not Giving Passwords'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to excise policy, has reportedly told the probe agency that his interaction with former communication-in-charge of his party AAP, Vijay Nair, was limited as he only reported to party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj.
Vijay Nair is among the accused in the liquor policy case. Vijay Nair was among the first people to be arrested by the CBI in the case, in 2022. Subsequently, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were also arrested in connection with the case.
According to the ED submission in court, the statements of Vijay Nair himself reveal that he stayed in a Cabinet Minister's bungalow and worked from the camp office of the Chief Minister, news agency ANI reported.
Kejriwal 'Evaded Replying...': ED
The ED said it was also put to the arrestee (Kejriwal) to explain why someone, who reported to other leaders of AAP, works from his camp office, which anyway is meant for the work of the CM of Delhi and not for the party, the report mentioned.
ED also alleged that Arvind Kejriwal "evaded replying to this by claiming unawareness" of the persons who work at the CM Camp office.
The central probe agency said Arvind Kejriwal has "not answered the questions posed to him by questioning the authenticity of the digital evidence shown to him."
"It is noteworthy that Vijay Nair is not some small-time volunteer of AAP but is its head of media and communications. He was also shown different WhatsApp chats showing the involvement of Vijay Nair, who was a close associate of the arrestee and lived and worked very closely with the arrestee. The arrestee has not answered the questions posed to him by questioning the authenticity of the digital evidence shown to him," the ANI report quoted ED as stating.
ED, while moving an application to send Kejriwal to judicial custody, told the court that Arvind Kejriwal also did not reveal the passwords of his digital devices, which hinders evidence collection and "also shows the non-cooperation."
The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case.
While Kejriwal was not named in the FIRs registered by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Ccase, his name first found a mention in the ED's chargesheet, wherein the agency claimed that he allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, in a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair.