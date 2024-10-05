Delhi Drug Bust: Dubai Link Unveiled, Look Out Circular Issued For Suspected Businessman

In a fresh development in the Delhi Police's investigation into the Rs 5,000-crore drug racket, Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against a suspected Indian origin Dubai-based businessman, who is believed to be running the drug cartel with the help of Tushar Goyal and Jitender Gill alias Jassi, both arrested earlier by Delhi Police.
It has been reported that the suspect, identified as Virender Basoya, a resident of Sarojini Nagar in South Delhi, is believed to be staying in Dubai. Before the latest incident in Delhi, last year also his name surfaced when Pune Police seized rupees 3,000 crore worth of 'Meow Meow' drugs.
All the developments are associated with the October 2 incident when police claimed to have seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore from a godown in south Delhi's Mahipalur.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigations have been launched into the broader network behind this record-setting drug bust.
About the Basoya-Goyal link
According to a senior police officer privy to the investigation developments, police is trying to nab the other co-accused into the drug syndicate. Another police officer said that Basoya knew Goyal for the past several years.
"They knew each other for several years and Goyal also met him once when he travelled abroad," he added.The officer said that Basoya was already in the drug cartel but later involved Goyal too. He gave the job of handling the drugs in India to Goyal and Jassi to supervise it.
Kingpin Tushar Goyal arrested
On Wednesday, police arrested Tushar Goyal, the owner of the godown, along with Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai while another accused Jassi was nabbed from Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday.
“The kingpin of the drug cartel has been running his operations in India from a West Asian country,” a senior Delhi Police officer said, as per media reports.
After a preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that Jassi, a UK resident but Indian national, had come to India to supervise the drug cartel's operations in the country. Followed by his apprehension, he was produced before the court from where he was sent to ten days police custody for further interrogation.
Amit Shah slams Congress
In view of the developments, Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed Congress over allegedly wanting to direct youth to drugs. The allegation stemmed from the fact that Goyal's purported Facebook account bio mentioned him as the "chairman of Delhi Pradesh RTI Cell of DYPC, Indian Youth Congress".
“While on one hand, the Modi Government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy for 'Drug Free India', the involvement of a prominent Congress leader in the ₹5,600 crore drug consignment seized from North India is extremely dangerous and shameful,” the minister said.
“Everyone has seen the plight of youth in Punjab, Haryana and entire North India due to drugs during the rule of Congress. While the Modi government is taking the youth towards sports, education and innovation, the Congress wants to take them into the dark world of drugs,” he added.
"The sin of Congress leaders of using their political influence to push the youth into the quagmire of drugs will never be allowed to be fulfilled by the Modi government. Our government is determined to make India a 'drug-free country' by destroying the entire drug network, without looking at the political position or stature of the drug dealers," the minister said.