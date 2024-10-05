National

Delhi Drug Bust: Dubai Link Unveiled, Look Out Circular Issued For Suspected Businessman

The suspected businessman, identified as Virender Basoya, a resident of Sarojini Nagar in South Delhi, is believed to be staying in Dubai. Before the latest incident in Delhi, last year also his name surfaced when Pune Police seized rupees 3,000 crore worth of 'Meow Meow' drugs.

Delhi police with the accused in drug bust case
Delhi police with the accused in drug bust case Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a fresh development in the Delhi Police's investigation into the Rs 5,000-crore drug racket, Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against a suspected Indian origin Dubai-based businessman, who is believed to be running the drug cartel with the help of Tushar Goyal and Jitender Gill alias Jassi, both arrested earlier by Delhi Police.

It has been reported that the suspect, identified as Virender Basoya, a resident of Sarojini Nagar in South Delhi, is believed to be staying in Dubai. Before the latest incident in Delhi, last year also his name surfaced when Pune Police seized rupees 3,000 crore worth of 'Meow Meow' drugs.

All the developments are associated with the October 2 incident when police claimed to have seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore from a godown in south Delhi's Mahipalur.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigations have been launched into the broader network behind this record-setting drug bust.

About the Basoya-Goyal link

According to a senior police officer privy to the investigation developments, police is trying to nab the other co-accused into the drug syndicate. Another police officer said that Basoya knew Goyal for the past several years.

"They knew each other for several years and Goyal also met him once when he travelled abroad," he added.The officer said that Basoya was already in the drug cartel but later involved Goyal too. He gave the job of handling the drugs in India to Goyal and Jassi to supervise it.

Representative image - X
Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kingpin Tushar Goyal arrested

On Wednesday, police arrested Tushar Goyal, the owner of the godown, along with Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai while another accused Jassi was nabbed from Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday.

“The kingpin of the drug cartel has been running his operations in India from a West Asian country,” a senior Delhi Police officer said, as per media reports.

After a preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that Jassi, a UK resident but Indian national, had come to India to supervise the drug cartel's operations in the country. Followed by his apprehension, he was produced before the court from where he was sent to ten days police custody for further interrogation.

null - null
‘Busting Dark Web-Sourced Drugs Is A Big Challenge’

BY Ushinor Majumdar

Amit Shah slams Congress

In view of the developments, Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed Congress over allegedly wanting to direct youth to drugs. The allegation stemmed from the fact that Goyal's purported Facebook account bio mentioned him as the "chairman of Delhi Pradesh RTI Cell of DYPC, Indian Youth Congress".

“While on one hand, the Modi Government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy for 'Drug Free India', the involvement of a prominent Congress leader in the ₹5,600 crore drug consignment seized from North India is extremely dangerous and shameful,” the minister said.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reportedly destroys around 19320 kg of drugs - null
Himachal At Risk Of Turning Into 'Drug Hub': Police Bust Drug Mafia-Criminals Nexus, Find Nepal Links In Illegal Cannabis Cultivation

BY Ashwani Sharma

“Everyone has seen the plight of youth in Punjab, Haryana and entire North India due to drugs during the rule of Congress. While the Modi government is taking the youth towards sports, education and innovation, the Congress wants to take them into the dark world of drugs,” he added.

"The sin of Congress leaders of using their political influence to push the youth into the quagmire of drugs will never be allowed to be fulfilled by the Modi government. Our government is determined to make India a 'drug-free country' by destroying the entire drug network, without looking at the political position or stature of the drug dealers," the minister said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Squad For Sri Lanka Tour 2024: Seniors Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran Opt Out – Check Who's In
  2. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Overwhelming Favourites AUS-W Meet SL-W In Sharjah
  3. India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 WC: IND-W Eye Team Tune-Up Ahead Of Key Showdown With Arch-Rivals
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  5. Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Paul Pogba's Four-Year Doping Ban Reduced To 18 Months After CAS Appeal
  2. Premier League: Man City Boss Guardiola Says He Will Pay For Fans' Banner Asking Him To Stay Amid Uncertain Future
  3. La Liga: Rudiger Lauds 'Ridiculous' Yamal After Sensational Spanish League Start
  4. Serie A: Conte Embracing Napoli Improvements After Como Triumph
  5. Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United: Meslier Howler Gifts Black Cats A Point At Stadium Of Light
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  2. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  3. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  4. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  5. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 36.69% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  2. Delhi Drug Bust: Dubai Link Unveiled, Look Out Circular Issued For Suspected Businessman
  3. CM Naidu Inaugurates Centralized Kitchen At Tirupati Temple, Addresses Concerns Over 'Prasadam' Quality
  4. In Pictures: Voting Underway In Haryana's 90 Assembly Seats
  5. As Haryana Goes To Polls, Will The Caste Lines Impact Results?
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
  2. 'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Lebanon-Syria Border Closed, US Military Strikes Houthis
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. Middle East Tensions Force UAE Airlines To Cancel Flights: Emirates, Flydubai Suspend Services To Key Destinations | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 36.69% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'