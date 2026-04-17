Delhi Court Seeks ED Response On Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea To Turn Approver

Summary of this article
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has filed a plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court to turn approver in the ₹200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
The court has issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking its response, with the matter listed for further hearing on April 20.
The move comes alongside court approval for her foreign travel; becoming an approver could enable her to provide crucial testimony in exchange for potential leniency or pardon
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has moved the Patiala House Court seeking to turn approver. The court has issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and sought its response on the plea.
Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma took note of the application filed by Fernandez and directed the ED to file its reply, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on April 20. During the proceedings, the court reportedly advised the actor to follow due procedure and make a formal request before the ED as well.
The ₹200 crore money laundering case stems from allegations that Fernandez received expensive gifts and benefits from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is accused of cheating several high-profile individuals by posing as a powerful government official. Fernandez has maintained that she was unaware of the illegal source of the funds and had no involvement in the alleged offences.
Turning approver would mean Fernandez providing crucial information and testimony against the main accused in exchange for possible leniency or pardon in her case. This marks a notable shift in her stance in the long-running probe.
In the same hearing, the court also allowed Fernandez’s application seeking permission to travel abroad to Dubai, Sri Lanka, and Kyrgyzstan.
The ED is expected to submit its response shortly, after which the court will decide on the merits of her plea to become an approver.