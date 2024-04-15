National

Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal’s Judicial Custody Till April 23

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till April 23. Along with the Delhi CM, BRS leader and co-accused K Kavitha's judicial custody has also been extended.

Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till April 23. The Delhi Chief Minister's custody was extended on Monday during a hearing regarding the liquor policy scam case.   

The AAP Leader appeared before the court through virtual conference. Along with Kejriwal, BRS leader and co-accused K Kavitha's judicial custody has also been extended till April 23. 

A banner hangs on a foot over bridge at ITO in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, at ITO, in New Delhi, Friday, April 12, 2024. - PTI
No Relief To Kejriwal From SC, LS Polls To Start For AAP With Leader In Jail

BY Outlook Web Desk

The 55-year-old Delhi CM is currently lodged in Tihar Jail following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, after the Delhi High Court refused to grant the CM protection.   

Notably, Kejriwal is also the first sitting chief minister to have been arrested. Along with Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are also in jail due to their alleged involvement in the excise policy scam.   

BRS leader K Kavitha - PTI/File
Delhi Excise Policy: BRS Leader K Kavitha Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 23 In CBI Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal also challenged his arrest with the Supreme Court, which offered no relief to the jailed Delhi CM. The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, who sought for a response from ED by April 24 and scheduled the next date for the hearing for April 29. 

The Delhi CM moved the Supreme Court to challenged his arrest after his concern was struck down by the Delhi High Court. Delhi HC cited that the central agency had "enough evidence" to arrest the AAP leader. The High Court also cited that the arrest was valid and that the agency was left with "no option" since Kejriwal had skipped nine ED summons and refused to join the probe.

