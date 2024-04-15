Delhi Excise Policy: BRS Leader K Kavitha Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 23 In CBI Case

A Delhi court on Monday sent BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in corruption case lodged by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case.
The CBI arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy 'scam' on April 11, next day she was sent to judicial custody till April 15.
K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15 in the same case.
K Kavitha was already under judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar jail in the ED case of money laundering linked to the alleged scam.
Kavitha, an MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the "South Group", which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.
The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 8 dismissed the interim bail application K Kavitha, which she had sought bail citing her 16-year-old son's exams and the need for his "moral and emotional support."
The Delhi court denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, saying prima facie she not only destroyed evidence but was also instrumental in influencing witnesses and there is "every likelihood" of her continuing to do so in case the relief is granted.
“From the material placed before this court, it appears that the Applicant not only engaged in destruction of material evidence by formatting her phones before joining the investigation and after being served with notice requiring her to do so, along with her digital devices, which stands established by way of the forensic report in this regard, but also has been instrumental in influencing witnesses and there is every likelihood of her continuing to do so in case the relief prayed for is granted to her,” Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had said.