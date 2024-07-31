Delhi court on Wednesday rejected bail plea of the driver of an SUV which through a waterlogged road, leading to the collapse of the gate of the coaching centre in which three UPSC asiprants died due to flooding in the basement.
Manuj Kathuria, a businessman, drove his Mahindra 'Thar' through the flooded street in Old Rajinder Nagar, causing the water to swell, breach the gates of the coaching centre building and inundate the basement, according to police.
Kathuria is among the seven people arrested so far in the case. The bail of four arrested basement co-owners of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Rajinder Nagar, where the tragedy took place, was also rejected on Wednesday.
Kathuria, who is being blamed for the deaths of the three students by the authorities, sought his bail on Tuesdau, saying he did not have the knowledge what's going to happen, or intention to cause the incident.
Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava opposed the bail plea, saying Kathuria was not guilty of "contributory negligence," but he aggravated the incident.
The APP played in court a few videos taken from Kathuria's social media accounts, showing him driving the same SUV, and said, "I am sorry to use this term. But he is mastikhor aur masti mein inhone ye sab kar diya... In having fun he caused the incident."
The public prosecutor said the police investigation is still in a nascent stage and the accused, if let out on bail, may influence witnesses.
Kathuria's counsel argued, "The Delhi Police is arresting people not related to the case; how can I be blamed for the incident?"