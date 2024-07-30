National

'Mastikhor': Driver Of Thar That Crossed Waterlogged Road Blamed For Delhi Coaching Centre Mishap

Kathuria was arrested on Monday after eyewitnesses and Delhi police claimed that his SUV aggravated the incident that caused the death of three students.

delhi rajinder nagar rau ias coaching centre thar suv
A 'Thar' can be seen in a viral video wading through rainwater accumulated outside the coaching centre in question, leading to the collapse of its gates Photo: X/@biosagain
info_icon

The Delhi Court hearing the bail plea of Manoj Kathuria, the driver of the SUV car that apparently was speeding on the Old Rajinder Nagar road that triggered the flood water to break the gates of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building and eventually fill the basement.

Kathuria was arrested on Monday after eyewitnesses and Delhi police claimed that his SUV aggravated the incident that caused the death of three students.

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died | - PTI
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi police opposed the bail plea of SUV driver claiming that the investigation is at the nascent stage and there is a strong possibility that the accused may influence witnesses.

The SUV driver's advocate in his defense questioned, "Delhi Police arresting people not related to the case; how can I be blamed for the incident?"

The public prosecutor further stated, "He is mastikhor. In doing fun he caused the incident."

When Kathuria was produced in court on Monday after arrest, his counsel sought his client's immediate release on bail on the grounds that the arrest was illegal, a copy of the FIR was not provided to his client, who had no intention or knowledge of causing death.

"The lane was open.... It was a 30-foot road, the water was 2.5-foot high, the speed was just 15 km per hour, I was driving at the centre of the road. Common people have been arrested to please the media and show the students that something is happening. No government officer has been arrested. Intent and knowledge are prerequisites for an offence. How would I know that students were present at the basement?" the lawyer asked.

He had further added, "Other cars were going before me and other (vehicles) came after me. Why did the water not reach other houses? The fault lies with the institutes and (government) departments. Why were officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) not arrested?"

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died | - PTI
Govt Forms Panel To Probe Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths, Report To Be Submitted In 30 Days

BY Outlook Web Desk

Five accused arrested on Monday in connection with the incident and were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court.

The five accused are Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarabjeet Singh, the four co-owners of the basement of the coaching centre at Rajinder Nagar, and the driver of a car, Manuj Kathuria.

Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar sent them to judicial custody till August 12.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  3. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  4. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  3. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland LIVE Score, Hockey Paris Olympics: IND Look For Better Performance Against Winless IRE
  2. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  3. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  4. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  5. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Yogi Takes A Jibe At Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle, Gets Told 'You Tricked Me Too'
  2. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 84 Dead, Rescuers Race Against Time Amid Rising Toll; Body Parts Found In River, Mud
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Flooding: Is Death Toll Much Higher? Big Claims Surface
  4. Recurring Landslides Wreak Havoc In Kerala: A Devastating Impact Of Climate Change
  5. Wayanad Landslides: What Triggered The Calamity In Kerala
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
  2. Erica Ash Of 'Survivor's Remorse' And 'Mad TV' Passes Away At 46
  3. Robert Downey Jr. To Charge 'Significantly Higher' Than $80 Million For His Comeback As Doctor Doom To MCU: Report
  4. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
US News
  1. 48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation
  2. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  3. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  4. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  5. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
World News
  1. Southport Stabbing: Taylor Swift Condemns 'Horrendous' Stabbing; 6 Children In Critical Condition
  2. Taliban Declares Consular Services, Documents From UK, Canada And 12 Other Countries As Invalid
  3. 48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation
  4. China Reports 7 More Deaths From Torrential Rains Brought By Tropical Storm Gaemi
  5. UK: 2 Minors Killed, 11 Injured During Southport Stabbing
Latest Stories
  1. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  3. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  4. In The Age Of AI, Embracing The Future With Human Intelligence - Interview
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed
  6. Who Is Manu Bhaker? The Indian Shooter Who Won Multiple Medals At Paris Olympics 2024
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 84 Dead, Rescuers Race Against Time Amid Rising Toll; Body Parts Found In River, Mud
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Bronze; Give India Second Medal Of 2024 Games