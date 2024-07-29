Govt Forms Panel To Probe Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths, Report To Be Submitted In 30 Days

The Union Home Ministry on Monday constituted a committee to investigate the deaths of three civil services aspirants who died due to flooding at a coaching centre in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar on Saturday. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 30 days. Track LIVE Updates In Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths Case
The Ministry in a post on X wrote: “MHA has constituted a committee to inquire into the unfortunate incident at a coaching centre in old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi. The committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes.”
“The committee will have Additional Secretary, MoUHA, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi Govt, Special CP, Delhi Police, Fire Advisor and JS, MHA as Convener. It will submit its report in 30 days.”
The tragic death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of the coaching centre they studied in was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi has sparked massive outrage, leading to protests and action by the authorities that has resulted in the sealing of several illegally-run basements of coaching centres.
Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala died in the incident.
As per the latest update, the five accused have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court.
Taking action over illegal coaching centres after the incident, the Delhi government on Saturday said 13 such centres with illegally run basements were sealed. The Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the incident took place on Saturday, has been sealed by the police and the process of the building's NOC has been initiated.