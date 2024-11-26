National

Delhi: CM Atishi Accuses Centre Of Electoral Roll Manipulation; BJP Dismisses Claims As Rhetoric

Addressing a press conference at the AAP office, Atishi claimed, "The central government is trying to win the Delhi elections by unfair means. They are orchestrating the deletion of voters from the electoral roll, particularly those aligned with AAP."

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged on Tuesday that the BJP-led central government is attempting to manipulate the electoral process by getting names of AAP supporters deleted from electoral rolls as the saffron party fears defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Dismissing the allegations, the BJP said the Aam Aadmi Party like its other INDIA bloc partners is resorting to such "rhetoric" due to its impending electoral loss and its ouster from Delhi is certain.

Atishi also wrote to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, seeking an inquiry and action against a district magistrate and a sub-divisional magistrate who she alleged were involved in deleting voters' names from the electoral rolls.

"I have been reliably informed that some officers of the revenue department who are in charge of conducting and ensuring free and fair elections are, instead, vitiating elections by large-scale deletion of voters and trying to reduce the registration of new voters," the letter stated.

The chief secretary, who is also the chief vigilance officer, is directed to conduct an inquiry into the possibility of large-scale electoral roll manipulation being done by the officers and take action if found guilty, the chief minister said in the letter.

The Delhi Assembly polls are due in February.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP office, Atishi claimed, "The central government is trying to win the Delhi elections by unfair means. They are orchestrating the deletion of voters from the electoral roll, particularly those aligned with AAP."

Hitting back at the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP said it is regrettable the AAP, fearing a loss in the assembly elections, has begun echoing the rhetoric of other INDIA bloc partners.

"After BJP’s resounding victories in Haryana and Maharashtra, and in byelections in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, opposition parties like AAP are now questioning the electoral process and the impartiality of the Election Commission to distract the public from their impending defeat," the BJP said in a statement.

No matter how much political noise AAP leaders make, their departure from Delhi is certain in February 2025, the party said.

Chief Minister Atishi cited an October 28 order by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi transferring 29 SDMs and ADMs as the first step in the alleged conspiracy to tamper with electoral rolls. She also claimed that a district magistrate overseeing seven assembly constituencies had instructed officials to remove 20,000 voters from the rolls.

Appealing to booth-level officers to resist such actions, she urged them to document any undue pressure or coercion.

"If someone tries to force you into cutting voters’ names, record it and send it to me. I will ensure action is taken. The Constitution of India is in your hands today," she said.

With Delhi elections slated for February 2025, AAP is vying for a third consecutive term following its resounding 2020 victory, where it bagged 62 of 70 seats.

The BJP on the other hand is aiming for a comeback in Delhi after 25 years. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction 2025: A To Z Of Indian Premier League Event Held In Jeddah - Check All The Facts
  2. PAK Vs ZIM: Saim's Maiden Ton, Abrar's Debut Heroics Guide Pakistan To Crush Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets In 2nd ODI
  3. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  4. New Zealand Vs England 1st Test: Ben Cox Replacement Jacob Bethell Will Bat At Three On Debut
  5. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: CM Atishi Accuses Centre Of Electoral Roll Manipulation; BJP Dismisses Claims As Rhetoric
  2. Tamil Nadu Cyclone Alert: Rains Lash Several Parts Of State; CM Stalin Chairs High-Level Meeting
  3. 'EVM Not Tampered When You Win?': SC Junks Plea For Reverting To Paper Ballots For Elections
  4. 'Desh Ke Gaddaron' To 'Batenge Toh Katenge': Hate Speech Over The Years
  5. India Signs Riyadh Design Law Treaty After Two Decades Of Negotiations
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  2. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  3. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  4. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  5. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here