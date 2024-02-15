National

Delhi: 3 Dead After Fire Erupts In Alipur Factory; 3 Injured

Fire tenders were sent to the spot immediately to douse the blaze that took lives of many.

February 15, 2024

Three individuals lost their lives while three others suffered serious burns in a fire that broke out at a paint factory in the Alipur area of outer Delhi on Thursday evening.

A Delhi Fire Service official told PTI that a call was received at 5.25 pm and 22 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire official said that the charred bodies of the three persons were recovered from the premises of the factory located at Dayalpur Market in Alipur.

The fire was contained by around 9 pm, he said, adding, the cooling off operation was underway.

According to police, the fire was preceded by a blast in the factory.

An official said, "Teams have been formed to investigate the matter."

