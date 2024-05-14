National

Delhi Airport: Man Takes 200 Flights In A Year, Steals Co-Passengers' Jewelleries Worth Lakhs; In Police Custody Now

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI, Usha Rangnani, the accused, identified as 40-year-old Rajesh Kapoor, was arrested from Paharganj, where he allegedly kept the stolen pieces of jewellery. It has also been revealed that Kapoor was planning to sell them to Sharad Jain, 46, who has also been arrested from Karol Bagh.

PTI
Representational Image Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Police on Monday took into custody a 40-year-old man for allegedly stealing jewellery and other valuables from the handbags of co-passengers on various flights, officials said. According to police, the accused, identified as Rajesh Kapoor, boarded at least 200 flights and travelled for more than 110 days during the past year to commit thefts.

Flight theft: What all did the police say?

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI, Usha Rangnani, the accused was arrested from Paharganj, where he allegedly kept the stolen jewellery. It has also been revealed that Kapoor was planning to sell them to Sharad Jain, 46, who has also been arrested from Karol Bagh.

Rangnani further added that two separate cases of thefts were reported on separate flights in the past three months, after which a dedicated team from the IGI Airport was formed to nab the culprits.

As per reports, on April 11, a case was reported where a passenger lost her jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh while travelling from Hyderabad to Delhi while the other one was reported on February 2, where a passenger had lost jewellery items worth Rs 20 lakh while he was travelling from Amritsar to Delhi.

How was the accused caught?

In a press conference, Rangnani said the accused could be traced after analysing all the CCTV footage from Delhi and Amritsar airports following which, a suspect was shortlisted as he was seen on both flights on which theft incidents were reported. The phone number of the suspected passenger was obtained from the airlines concerned.

However, later it came to light that Kapoor had provided a fake number at the time of booking. Only following technical surveillance, his original phone number could be traced, and he was caught.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to being involved in five such cases of theft, including one in Hyderabad, the police said. He disclosed that he spent most of the cash on online and offline gambling.

As per reports, Kapoor's name has been associated with 11 cases of theft, gambling and criminal breach of trust, out of which five cases were of airports.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: Hearing In 2018 Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi On May 27
  2. Delhi Airport: Man Takes 200 Flights In A Year, Steals Co-Passengers' Jewelleries Worth Lakhs; In Police Custody Now
  3. JD(S) MLA HD Revanna Released From Jail In Kidnapping Case
  4. Mumbai Billboard Collapse: Search And Rescue Operation Continues After Over 21 Hours
  5. AAP To Be Made Accused In Next Charge Sheet In Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Tells HC
Entertainment News
  1. Has Saif Ali Khan Covered Up Kareena Kapoor's Tattoo On His Arm? Viral Photos Leave Fans Wondering
  2. Sanjay Kapoor Reveals Boney Kapoor Didn't Help Him In Tough Times: He Chose Fardeen Khan For 'No Entry'
  3. Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Picture With Dimple Kapadia, Thanks Her For Support In 'Difficult Phase'
  4. 'Memories Of Murder' To 'Broker', Indulge In Song Kang-ho's 10 Award-Winning Performances Ahead Of His 'Uncle Samsik' TV Debut
  5. Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Reunion Project To Have Alia Bhatt As The Female Lead? Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  3. IPL 2024: Rayudu Advocates For Coaches To 'Work Behind The Scenes And Give Players Freedom To Do Better'
  4. Paris Saint-Germain: Layvin Kurzawa To Follow Kylian Mbappe Through PSG Exit Door
  5. Manchester City's Success 'Not Boring' Or Down To Money, Insists Manager Pep Guardiola
World News
  1. NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy
  2. Russian President Putin To Make A State Visit To China This Week
  3. Michael Cohen Testifies, Reveals Shocking Details In Trump Hush Money Trial
  4. Cave-In Leaves 3 Miners Missing And 12 Injured At A Coal Mine In Poland
  5. Surprise Reshuffle, Kharkiv Assault And Putin's Visit To China: Where Does The Russia-Ukraine War Stand
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival